The best Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II PDSW 528 loadout | Digital Trends

There’s no shortage of fantastic weapons to choose from in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, but if you’re looking to dominate at close- to mid-range, you should try the PDSW 528. This SMG — best known as the P90 in other Call of Duty games — is great for skilled players, as it has a lot of excellent stats. Sure, newcomers might gravitate elsewhere, but if you know what you’re doing, the PDSW can lead you to more victories.

But how should you build the PDSW? In this guide, we’ll show you the best PDSW 528 loadout in Modern Warfare II.

PDSW 528 overview

The PDSW 528 is a higher-skill weapon that — when mastered — is a top choice among other SMGs. Statistically speaking, it has the potential to kill faster than the Lachmann Sub and the Vaznev-9K, which are two of the best SMGs in the game currently. You won’t achieve that fast time to kill (TTK) with the PDSW 528 often, but knowing it can take down enemies so quickly makes it an easy choice for skilled players. Its realistic TTK places it somewhere between the Lachmann Sub and the Vaznev-9K, making the PDSW highly competitive. It’s also great at midrange and features a large default mag of 50.

The best PDSW 528 loadout

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle Singuard MKV Barrel 9.5-inch Duke-30 Optic Cronen Mini Red Dot Stock CQB Stock Rear grip Bruen Q900 GRip

For an all-around version of the PDSW 528, you’ll want to prioritize recoil control, aim down sights (ADS) speed, mobility, and overall snappiness to ensure you’re winning those close- to mid-range gunfights.

Start with the Singuard MKV Muzzle, offering sound suppression, better bullet velocity, damage range, and increased recoil smoothness. This attachment will make up for some of the other ones that hurt recoil control. After that, equip the 9.5-inch Duke-30 Barrel for faster ADS speed and improved hip fire recoil control.

Next, we recommend using the Cronen Mini Red Dot Optic, but if you prefer something else — or if you don’t mind the iron sights — you can swap this. Then, go with the CQB Stock, which boosts your crouch movement speed, sprint speed, and ADS speed, which all come in handy during close-range gunfights. Finish off the build with the Bruen Q900 Grip Rear Grip for faster sprint-to-fire speed and ADS speed.

