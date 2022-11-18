You’re a resident of the Grand Canyon State and a situation has arisen which calls for more funds than you have. Well, if you have a lien-free title on a vehicle you own, you can likely get what’s called a title loan, which can get you cash quickly. Here’s what you should know about getting the best title loan in Arizona.

Explain Title Loan

This is a short-term loan that’s usually due in 30 days or less, although installment loans of a year or more are sometimes available.

Your vehicle, which you can continue to use as normally during the life of the loan, will be used as collateral. While such security means high approval rates, your vehicle will be seized and sold if you don’t make your payments. So, be sure you can do so before taking out such a loan.

Do I Need Good Credit?

No. In fact, that’s a key title loan feature. Most title loan companies won’t even run a credit check, and if they do, they won’t base their loan decision on results.

How Much Can I Get?

That’s up to the lender, and some states have amount caps, but you generally can expect to receive between 25% and 50% of your vehicle’s value, which is largely determined by its make, model, age, mileage, and overall condition.

Most loans are between $100 and $10,000 and sometimes even more. According to Pew Charitable Trusts, the average loan is for $1,000.

What Kinds of Vehicles are Acceptable?

In addition to cars and trucks, many lenders will also consider boats, motorcycles, or recreational vehicles.

What Do I Need to Qualify?

Again, this varies, but in addition to a vehicle and lien-free title, you’ll need, at minimum, a photo ID and proof of income (bank statements, pay stubs, etc.). You also may need proof of vehicle insurance and residence, and professional or personal references.

In addition, you’ll need to provide recent, quality photos of your vehicle from all four angles. Be certain to also photograph the interior, making sure to get a good shot of the odometer. You’ll need to do this for an Arizona title loan as well.

How Lengthy is the Process?

It’s not at all lengthy, which is another chief vehicle loan benefit. In fact, after applying online, approval can come the same day. Once approved, you can usually have funds in hand within 24 hours. If your bank account is set up to receive ACH payments, your loan monies may often be directly deposited.

What Are My Other Options?

Well, if you can get a bank loan, go for it. Just know that the approval process is often laborious – days and sometimes weeks – and chances are, you don’t have that kind of time.

You also may be able to get a Payday loan, but you’ll likely pay more in interest, and you may not be able to get a loan big enough to cover your needs.

Ideally, you’d be able to hit up a friend or relative for a loan that likely will be flexible and won’t carry interest. However, that’s usually easier said than done, and besides, these loans often hurt the relationship, especially if you can’t promptly repay.

What About Title Loans in Arizona?

Don’t look for hidden fees or other surprises such as a large payment at your term’s end. Lenders in Arizona also generally allow early repayment with no fees or penalties.

Finding the best title loan in Arizona is a matter of shopping around for the best terms, rates, and requirements that suit you best.

