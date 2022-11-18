The Devil In Me Best Ending Guide – How To Save Everyone

The latest installment in the Dark Pictures Anthology, The Devil in Me, is now available, giving players their fourth entry in as many years. In The Devil in Me, knowing how to save everyone is a delicate balancing act of wise, split-second decisions. It’s not easy, and there’s no way to overwrite a fatal error other than starting the game over, so if you’re really keen on seeing the version of the slasher story where no one is slashed–or maybe you just want the related Achievement or Trophy–here’s how to get the best ending in The Devil in Me and ensure everyone survives, even Connie the dog.

How to save all characters in The Devil in Me

If you’ve played The Dark Pictures or games like it before, you know by now that some decisions are more important than others. While some give the illusion of possible death, others really can deliver killing blows to your playable characters. Therefore, this guide will focus on those major branching moments where it’s a matter of life or death.