The film’s offbeat charms are hard to resist – Spirited musical review

A riotous opening song and dance sequence takes us behind the scenes of Charles Dickens’ miser-bothering ghosts who are recast as three undead performers putting on an annual scarefest for the person they judge is the year’s biggest, well, Scrooge.

At their hi-tech HQ, the ghosts of Christmas Present (Will Ferrell), Christmas Past (Sunita Mani) and Christmas Yet To Come (Tracy Morgan) are discussing their next target.

After threatening to burst into song again, Ferrell’s spook gets his way.

Their next “perp” will be charismatic PR guru consultant Clint Briggs (Ryan Reynolds) who made his fortune from disinformation.

He’s “the perfect combination of Mussolini and Seacrest” says Present, watching one of his slick presentations.