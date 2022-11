The celebrities remaining in the competition are:

Culture Club singer Boy George

England football star Jill Scott

Comedian Babatunde Aléshé

Former England rugby ace Mike Tindall

Coronation Street actress Sue Cleaver

Hollyoaks star Owen Warner

Loose Women and ITV News’ Charlene White

Radio host Chris Moyles

Comedian Seann Walsh

Former A Place in the Sun host Scarlette Douglas

Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! continues every night at 8pm on ITV.