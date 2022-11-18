The Muppets & Other Movies & TV Shows to Watch on Hulu/Prime Video This Weekend

Thanksgiving is nearly here, officially kicking off the start of the 2022 holiday season as families assemble and the end of the year looms near. With temperatures dropping as autumn begins winding down and people hitting the road to see their loved ones, there is plenty to watch on Prime Video and Hulu to endure long layovers and lulls at home as food is prepared. CBR is here to help through the two streaming libraries, ditching the filler for the streaming goodies on the respective platforms in time for the holidays.





Here are CBR’s recommendations for what to binge on Hulu and Prime Video this weekend, perfect for helping pass the time in transit or to steel one’s self ahead of the usual holiday season stress.

The Muppets Stage One Last Double Feature on Hulu

Two classic Muppets movies are set to leave Hulu at the end of the month, 1984’s The Muppets Take Manhattan and 1999’s Muppets from Space. They present the lovable Jim Henson creations with a respective genre twist, from musical comedy to hard science fiction, while retaining the franchise’s signature self-aware and family-friendly wit. Perfect for a double feature, the two movies showcase the versatility of the Muppets, no matter the setting and stakes.

In Muppets Take Manhattan, the Muppets struggle to make it as successful stage performers in New York City, prompting them to temporarily break up before reforming to produce an ambitious musical. Muppets from Space is the first film in the franchise following Henson’s death, with the Muppets teaming up to rescue Gonzo after he is kidnapped by the government. With all-star casts, the two movies capture the different sides and strengths of the Muppets and continue to entertain them decades after their initial release.

Kevin Smith Finds a View Askew Home on Prime Video

Fan-favorite filmmaker Kevin Smith returned to the shared cinematic universe he created in 1994 with acclaimed comedy Clerks. Prime Video hosts plenty of Smith’s hilarious films as well as Clerk, a documentary film chronicling his life and career. With Clerks III about to receive its physical home video release in early December, now’s a great time to revisit highlights in Smith’s career. Prime Video currently has Mallrats, Zack and Miri Make a Porno and Jay and Silent Bob Reboot available to stream on the platform at no additional cost.

Mallrats and Jay and Silent Bob Reboot are both set in Smith’s View Askewniverse that began with Clerks as stoner misfits Jay and Silent Bob get into all sorts of comedic hijinks. Zack and Miri Make a Porno stars Seth Rogen and Elizabeth Banks as a pair of slackers who decide to make it big in the porn industry, roping in several quirky characters to help them. These three movies each highlight Smith’s knack for dialog-driven comedy in their own way, from raunchy sex comedy to ribald observations about pop culture

The Mindy Project Arrives in Full on Prime Video

After writing, producing, directing and starring in The Office, Mindy Kaling launched the acclaimed comedy series The Mindy Project, which ran for six seasons from 2012 to 2017. Starring Kaling as New York City gynecologist Doctor Mindy Lahiri, the show was nominated for a multitude of awards and solidified Kaling as a strong comedic voice on television nm. All six seasons are now available to stream on Prime Video for audiences that may have missed the hit show the first time around and are looking to watch it in full.

Following Mindy’s attempts to find love in New York, the show delved into relationship humor as Mindy and her friends balanced their personal and professional lives. Featuring an impressive cast of recurring characters and guest stars, The Mindy Project found greater success after transitioning from Fox to become a Hulu original series. A triumph for Kaling and her sharp comedic instincts, The Mindy Project makes for a great binge for those looking for lightweight fun ahead of Thanksgiving.

James Cameron’s True Lies Wrap on Hulu

After completely revolutionizing the sci-fi/action genre with the first two Terminator movies, filmmaker James Cameron and star Arnold Schwarzenegger teamed up for a very different action movie with 1994’s True Lies. Schwarzenegger plays secret agent Harry Tasker, who keeps his jet-setting career a secret from his wife Helen (Jamie Lee Curtis) and daughter Dana (Eliza Dushku). That is complicated when Harry believes Helen is having an affair, distracting him from a terrorist cell operating in Washington, D.C., that has acquired nuclear warheads and threatens the United States.

An effective blend of high-octane action and laugh-out-loud comedy, Cameron and Schwarzenegger are both operating at the height of their creative powers. An unparalleled achievement in the action-comedy genre, True Lies demonstrated Cameron could work well outside the sci-fi genre and that Schwarzenegger had plenty of comedic chops. The movie is set to leave Hulu at the end of November, leaving audiences only days to revisit this modern classic.

Silent Hill Causes Panic on Hulu

Fans were pleasantly surprised when Konami announced it was receiving the Silent Hill video game franchise after an extended period of dormancy. With new games in the popular psychological horror series on the way, Hulu has added the 2005 cinematic adaptation to its streaming library. While video game adaptations may have a notorious track record, Silent Hill stands as a relatively faithful take on the franchise and its gruesome sensibilities.

After Rose da Silva’s young daughter Sharon disappears in the decrepit West Virginia town of Silent Hill, she sets out to find her and escape. However, Rose quickly discovers that Silent Hill is the home to a sinister cult and vicious monsters that stand in Rose’s way. A nightmarishly surreal horror movie that isn’t afraid to get brutal with its source material, Silent Hill defies the dubious reputation video game movies have garnered.