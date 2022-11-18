Editor’s note: All names and businesses in this dilemma case are fictitious, but the scenario is based on real occurrences.

The Clinton Animal Hospital was a progressive small animal practice with 5 veterinarians and a technician staff support of 16 individuals. Additionally, 2 hospital administrators coordinated the management and continuing education of the talented professional staff. Because of recent frictional contacts with some pet owners, the hospital director scheduled a workshop on how to recognize and assist the overprotective pet owner.

Overprotective pet owners display their anxiety and concern in a manner such that staff often brand them as difficult clients. This attitude does not assist the pet’s care. The staff were hopeful that the workshop would provide the tools necessary to resolve these conflicts.

The course taught the staff that the first step is recognizing indicators often displayed by the overprotective pet owner. When entering the exam room, it is not unusual for the pet owner to position themselves between the staff member and their pet. In their initial greeting they may state that their pet is not comfortable with strangers, does not like to be touched, or has had a bad experience when visiting the veterinarian in the past.

When the pet is placed on the exam table, the overprotective owner often wants to assist. Finally, the overprotective pet owner will attempt to relate the dog’s medical history in a way that may minimize symptoms so that the doctor will, hopefully, not reveal any disturbing conclusions.

Unfortunately, a staff member’s initial response to this behavior is to take a defensive posture. But it is important to recognize that these are very anxious pet owners and they are not the enemy. Sometimes we forget how stressful it can be for people to bring their beloved pets to the veterinarian. They often feel helpless in the face of their animals’ discomfort.