The Recruit spy adventure TV series from Netflix

Netflix has released a new trailer for its upcoming new spy adventure TV series, starring Noah Centineo. The Recruit will officially premiere on the Netflix streaming service next month and all episodes will be available to watch from December 16th 2022 onwards. The action adventure TV series has been created by Alexi Hawley for Netflix and follows the story of a CIA lawyer who becomes involved in massive international conflicts and dangerous parties once an asset tried to expose her relation to the agency.

The Recruit

“A fledgling lawyer, Owen Hendricks, has recently gotten a job at the CIA. Although Owen has just started, his life is turned upside down once he encounters an asset, who demands exoneration from the agency. Once she tries to expose her long-term relationship with the agency, he soon gets entangled in convoluted international politics involving the agency. As Hendricks tries to negotiate with the asset, he finds himself at odds with menacing individuals and groups, risking his life as he tries to fulfill his duties.”

“Netflix is the world’s leading streaming entertainment service with 223 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries, feature films and mobile games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can play, pause and resume watching as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, and can change their plans at any time.”

Source : Netflix

Filed Under: Entertainment News, Top News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals

Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.