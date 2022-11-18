These 16 Deserted WA Pets Need Loving Home This Holiday Season

These 16 Lonely Older Pets in Washington Animal Shelters Need Your Love
We have found adorable older cats and dogs from all over Washington state living in animal shelters, looking for someone to give them a new fur-ever home. Older cats and dogs tend to be overlooked. It seems a lot of people want to scoop up all the cute kittens and puppies first, but what about those older cats and dogs? They need love, too!
Washington is a big state with a lot of unwanted pets and a ton of animal shelters. Hopefully, you have plenty of space (and a big open heart) to adopt a pet from a Washington shelter. These pets truly need your love!
I have a sweet little black cat that my kiddo named Fluffy. He showed up on my patio doorstep as a kitten almost 3 years ago. Before Fluffy came along, I never considered adopting a cat or dog from a shelter. I want to adopt a dog (and another cat) but wouldn’t you know it, our apartment landlord doesn’t allow us to have more than one pet of that type. My daughter and I have gone to our local humane society a few times to walk some of the dogs that have been sitting in the pound for ages, and it broke our hearts to leave them there.
IF YOU ADOPT A CAT…
We’re sure you’ve heard that old saying that one human year equals 7 cat and dog years, so that means some of these pets are getting up there in years. These sweet, orphaned pets are pretty still need a warm and loving place to land this holiday season. Let’s see if we can’t get them adopted very soon!
FEATURED OLDER CATS, AGE LISTED IN HUMAN YEARS
SEATTLE HUMANE SOCIETY
TYWIN, AGE 49 YEARS OLD
SPIDER, AGE 70 YEARS OLD
NICKY, AGE 77 YEARS OLD
MEEK MEOW, AGE 63 YEARS OLD
BUSTER, AGED 49 YEARS OLD
FEATURED OLDER DOGS, AGE LISTED IN HUMAN YEARS
YAKIMA HUMANE SOCIETY AND WAGS TO RICHES ANIMAL SHELTER
ELITEONE, AGE 42 YEARS OLD
ELITETWO, AGE 42 YEARS OLD
ANGEL, AGED 63 YEARS OLD
DARNELL, AGED 56 YEARS OLD
FORD, AGED 56 YEARS OLD
SPOKANE HUMANE SOCIETY
CATS
JUNIE, AGE 70 YEARS OLD
KITTEN, AGE 63 YEARS OLD
LEO, AGE 91 YEARS OLD
DOGS
ODDIE, AGE 91 YEARS OLD
KILO, AGE 70 YEARS OLD
