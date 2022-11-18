These 16 Deserted WA Pets Need Loving Home This Holiday Season

These 16 Lonely Older Pets in Washington Animal Shelters Need Your Love

We have found adorable older cats and dogs from all over Washington state living in animal shelters, looking for someone to give them a new fur-ever home. Older cats and dogs tend to be overlooked. It seems a lot of people want to scoop up all the cute kittens and puppies first, but what about those older cats and dogs? They need love, too!

Washington is a big state with a lot of unwanted pets and a ton of animal shelters. Hopefully, you have plenty of space (and a big open heart) to adopt a pet from a Washington shelter. These pets truly need your love!

I have a sweet little black cat that my kiddo named Fluffy. He showed up on my patio doorstep as a kitten almost 3 years ago. Before Fluffy came along, I never considered adopting a cat or dog from a shelter. I want to adopt a dog (and another cat) but wouldn’t you know it, our apartment landlord doesn’t allow us to have more than one pet of that type. My daughter and I have gone to our local humane society a few times to walk some of the dogs that have been sitting in the pound for ages, and it broke our hearts to leave them there.

IF YOU ADOPT A CAT…

NOTE: If you by chance adopt a cat this holiday season, make sure to put this cat backpack on your list of things to get for it. I got my daughter one and she loves taking Fluffy in it to the mall, trick-or-treating, and out and about. Fluffy actually seems to love it, too!

We’re sure you’ve heard that old saying that one human year equals 7 cat and dog years, so that means some of these pets are getting up there in years. These sweet, orphaned pets are pretty still need a warm and loving place to land this holiday season. Let’s see if we can’t get them adopted very soon!

FEATURED OLDER CATS, AGE LISTED IN HUMAN YEARS

Tywin – Seattle Humane Society Seattle Humane Society

Spider – Seattle Humane Society Seattle Humane Society

Nicky – Seattle Humane Society Seattle Humane Society

Meek Meow Seattle Humane Society

Buster – Seattle Humane Society Seattle Humane Society

FEATURED OLDER DOGS, AGE LISTED IN HUMAN YEARS

Eliteone – Yakima Humane Society Yakima Humane Society

Elite Two – Yakima Humane Society Yakima Humane Society

Angel – Yakima Humane Society Yakima Humane Society

Darnell – Yakima Humane Society Yakima Humane Society

Ford – Yakima Humane Society Yakima Humane Society

CATS

Junie – Spokane Humane Society Spokane Humane Society

Kitten – Spokane Humane Society Spokane Humane Society

Leo – Spokane Humane Society Spokane Humane Society

DOGS

Oddie from Spokane Humane Society Spokane Humane Society

PRETZEL, AGE 77 YEARS OLD

Pretzel – Spokane Humane Society Spokane Humane Society

Kilo – Spokane Humane Society Spokane Humane Society

