Pets

These 16 Deserted WA Pets Need Loving Home This Holiday Season


These 16 Lonely Older Pets in Washington Animal Shelters Need Your Love

We have found adorable older cats and dogs from all over Washington state living in animal shelters, looking for someone to give them a new fur-ever home. Older cats and dogs tend to be overlooked. It seems a lot of people want to scoop up all the cute kittens and puppies first, but what about those older cats and dogs? They need love, too!

Washington is a big state with a lot of unwanted pets and a ton of animal shelters. Hopefully, you have plenty of space (and a big open heart) to adopt a pet from a Washington shelter. These pets truly need your love!

I have a sweet little black cat that my kiddo named Fluffy. He showed up on my patio doorstep as a kitten almost 3 years ago. Before Fluffy came along, I never considered adopting a cat or dog from a shelter. I want to adopt a dog (and another cat) but wouldn’t you know it, our apartment landlord doesn’t allow us to have more than one pet of that type. My daughter and I have gone to our local humane society a few times to walk some of the dogs that have been sitting in the pound for ages, and it broke our hearts to leave them there.

 

IF YOU ADOPT A CAT…

NOTE: If you by chance adopt a cat this holiday season, make sure to put this cat backpack on your list of things to get for it. I got my daughter one and she loves taking Fluffy in it to the mall, trick-or-treating, and out and about. Fluffy actually seems to love it, too!

We’re sure you’ve heard that old saying that one human year equals 7 cat and dog years, so that means some of these pets are getting up there in years. These sweet, orphaned pets are pretty still need a warm and loving place to land this holiday season. Let’s see if we can’t get them adopted very soon!

FEATURED OLDER CATS, AGE LISTED IN HUMAN YEARS

SEATTLE HUMANE SOCIETY

 

TYWIN, AGE 49 YEARS OLD

Seattle Humane Society

 

SPIDER, AGE 70 YEARS OLD

Seattle Humane Society

 

 

NICKY, AGE 77 YEARS OLD

Seattle Humane Society

 

 

MEEK MEOW, AGE 63 YEARS OLD

Seattle Humane Society

 

 

BUSTER, AGED 49 YEARS OLD

Seattle Humane Society

 

 

 

FEATURED OLDER DOGS, AGE LISTED IN HUMAN YEARS

 

YAKIMA HUMANE SOCIETY  AND WAGS TO RICHES ANIMAL SHELTER

 

ELITEONE, AGE 42 YEARS OLD

Yakima Humane Society

 

 

ELITETWO, AGE 42 YEARS OLD

Yakima Humane Society

 

ANGEL, AGED 63 YEARS OLD

 

Yakima Humane Society

 

DARNELL, AGED 56 YEARS OLD

 

Yakima Humane Society

 

FORD, AGED 56 YEARS OLD

Yakima Humane Society

 

SPOKANE HUMANE SOCIETY

 

CATS

 

JUNIE, AGE 70 YEARS OLD

Spokane Humane Society

 

KITTEN, AGE 63 YEARS OLD

Spokane Humane Society

 

LEO, AGE 91 YEARS OLD

Spokane Humane Society

 

DOGS

 

ODDIE, AGE 91 YEARS OLD

Spokane Humane Society

 

PRETZEL, AGE 77 YEARS OLD

 

Spokane Humane Society

 

KILO, AGE 70 YEARS OLD

Spokane Humane Society

 

 

