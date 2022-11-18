This Week in History, 2022: Legendary Vancouver Sun photographer George Diack dies at 96

Over a 44-year career George Diack photographed the Beatles, the Rolling Stones and the Doukobhors. Vancouver Sun

Article content You might not recognize George Diack’s name. But if you were a Vancouver Sun reader between the 1950s and the 1980s, you would recognize some of his photos.

Advertisement 2 This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content George took the famous image of a naked Doukhobor woman burning her house in the Kootenays on June 11, 1962. He took The Sun’s front-page photo of the Beatles at Empire Stadium on Aug. 22, 1964. He took numerous shots of the collapse of the Second Narrows (now Ironworkers) Bridge on June 17, 1958.

Start your day with a roundup of B.C.-focused news and opinion delivered straight to your inbox at 7 a.m., Monday to Friday. By clicking on the sign up button you consent to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You may unsubscribe any time by clicking on the unsubscribe link at the bottom of our emails. Postmedia Network Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300 Thanks for signing up! A welcome email is on its way. If you don’t see it, please check your junk folder. The next issue of Sunrise presented by Vancouver Sun will soon be in your inbox. We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again

Article content A gentle, unflappable man, he was often dispatched to tense situations, such as the 1962 confrontation between the government and the Sons of Freedom Doukhobors that produced his most well-known photo. “This woman came roaring out with a match in her hand,” Diack recalled. “I shot a picture of her, and she said, ‘You think that’s a good picture? Come with me, I’ll show you a good picture!’ “I followed her and went down a corridor and she flung this door open. I looked in the room and the chesterfield had flames all over it, the table had flames all over it, all the drapes had flames all over them.

Advertisement 3 This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “She said, ‘Go on inside and get a good picture!’ I said, ‘You’ve got to be kidding.’ I figured she’d shut the door. The place was going up in flames, and we went outside. She hauls all her clothes off and stands there, that’s when I shot that picture.” Photo by George Diack / PNG Diack died from heart failure on Nov. 14 at Lion’s Gate Hospital in North Vancouver. He was 96. The native of North Vancouver was born July 23, 1926, and started off freelancing for The Sun in 1946 before being hired a year later. Diack shot everything during a 44-year career, from the opening of the Granville Street Bridge in 1954 to Grey Cup riots in 1955 and ’66, and Hollywood star Jayne Mansfield being named an honorary princess of the Musqueam First Nation in 1966. He won a National Newspaper Award for a series of photos of firefighters rescuing a would-be jumper on the Lion’s Gate Bridge on June 30, 1959, and picked up numerous Canadian Press Awards for photo-of-the-month.

Advertisement 4 This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content In 1957, the Soviet Union launched Sputnik, the first satellite to go into space. The Sun’s owner, Don Cromie, demanded a photo of it, and the paper chartered a CP Air DC-3 to fly around the skies over Vancouver for several hours. Diack was dispatched to the top of Grouse Mountain to try to photograph the satellite. On Oct. 9, The Sun ran a Dan Scott photo purported to be of Sputnik on the front page. But it was a fake. “The Sun photographers decided early in the game that Cromie wanted results,” Diack recalled in an unpublished memoir compiled by his son, Michael. “When Dan Scott arrived at the plane before the flight took off, he opened the shutter on his camera and walked past a wing light. This gave a streak of light on the film. It became The Vancouver Sun’s Sputnik photo.”

Advertisement 5 This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Photo by George Diack / Vancouver Sun Diack had the knack for being in the right place at the right time. Former Province photographer John Denniston recalled once covering a high school soccer game in the winter. Denniston arrived early with multiple cameras and lenses and was freezing. Diack showed up late and was walking behind the goal when one team pressed forward. “The ball comes in a volley and the forward is up on one leg, he’s going to hit it on the volley, and as he’s just about to kick the ball the defender grabs his shirt and is pulling it back,” Denniston recounts. “Of course the referee is right there and brings the whistle up to his mouth, if that ball doesn’t go in the net it’s going to be a penalty. Anyway, the ball goes screaming into the top corner and the goalie’s diving towards it and misses it. “As all this is happening George is behind the net. He looks, lifts up his camera and goes ‘click.’ It was one of the greatest high school sports photographs I’ve ever seen, it was fantastic. “I wanted to kill him. I stayed the whole game, shot rolls of film and basically got bugger-all.” Diack retired as the head of The Sun photo department. He was predeceased by his wife, Rosalie, and is survived by his three sons, Bill, Gregory and Michael. jmackie@postmedia.com Photo by Ken Orr / PNG Photo by George Diack/Vancouver / PNG Photo by George Diack/Vancouver Sun / PNG PNG Photo by George Diack / PNG Photo by George Diack / Vancouver Sun Vancouver Sun Photo by George Diack / Vancouver Sun Photo by George Diack / Vancouver Sun Photo by George Diack / PNG Photo by George Diack / PNG PNG Vancouver Sun Vancouver Sun

Share this article in your social network