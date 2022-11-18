Categories
This Week in History, 2022: Legendary Vancouver Sun photographer George Diack dies at 96

Over a 44-year career George Diack photographed the Beatles, the Rolling Stones and the Doukobhors.

Vancouver Sun photographers Ralph Bower, left, and George Diack and cameras. Picture taken on June 12, 1967, for company magazine after Ralph and George each won monthly photo contests.
Vancouver Sun photographers Ralph Bower, left, and George Diack and cameras. Picture taken on June 12, 1967, for company magazine after Ralph and George each won monthly photo contests. Vancouver Sun

You might not recognize George Diack’s name. But if you were a Vancouver Sun reader between the 1950s and the 1980s, you would recognize some of his photos.

George took the famous image of a naked Doukhobor woman burning her house in the Kootenays on June 11, 1962. He took The Sun’s front-page photo of the Beatles at Empire Stadium on Aug. 22, 1964. He took numerous shots of the collapse of the Second Narrows (now Ironworkers) Bridge on June 17, 1958.

A gentle, unflappable man, he was often dispatched to tense situations, such as the 1962 confrontation between the government and the Sons of Freedom Doukhobors that produced his most well-known photo.

“This woman came roaring out with a match in her hand,” Diack recalled. “I shot a picture of her, and she said, ‘You think that’s a good picture? Come with me, I’ll show you a good picture!’

“I followed her and went down a corridor and she flung this door open. I looked in the room and the chesterfield had flames all over it, the table had flames all over it, all the drapes had flames all over them.

“She said, ‘Go on inside and get a good picture!’ I said, ‘You’ve got to be kidding.’ I figured she’d shut the door. The place was going up in flames, and we went outside. She hauls all her clothes off and stands there, that’s when I shot that picture.”

A Sons of Freedom Doukhobor woman watches a house burn during the sect’s protests in June 1962.
A Sons of Freedom Doukhobor woman watches a house burn during the sect’s protests in June 1962. Photo by George Diack /PNG

Diack died from heart failure on Nov. 14 at Lion’s Gate Hospital in North Vancouver. He was 96.

The native of North Vancouver was born July 23, 1926, and started off freelancing for The Sun in 1946 before being hired a year later.

Diack shot everything during a 44-year career, from the opening of the Granville Street Bridge in 1954 to Grey Cup riots in 1955 and ’66, and Hollywood star Jayne Mansfield being named an honorary princess of the Musqueam First Nation in 1966.

He won a National Newspaper Award for a series of photos of firefighters rescuing a would-be jumper on the Lion’s Gate Bridge on June 30, 1959, and picked up numerous Canadian Press Awards for photo-of-the-month.

In 1957, the Soviet Union launched Sputnik, the first satellite to go into space. The Sun’s owner, Don Cromie, demanded a photo of it, and the paper chartered a CP Air DC-3 to fly around the skies over Vancouver for several hours. Diack was dispatched to the top of Grouse Mountain to try to photograph the satellite.

On Oct. 9, The Sun ran a Dan Scott photo purported to be of Sputnik on the front page. But it was a fake.

“The Sun photographers decided early in the game that Cromie wanted results,” Diack recalled in an unpublished memoir compiled by his son, Michael.

“When Dan Scott arrived at the plane before the flight took off, he opened the shutter on his camera and walked past a wing light. This gave a streak of light on the film. It became The Vancouver Sun’s Sputnik photo.”

The Beatles play Empire Stadium in Vancouver on Aug. 22, 1964. From left: Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney and John Lennon.
The Beatles play Empire Stadium in Vancouver on Aug. 22, 1964. From left: Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney and John Lennon. Photo by George Diack /Vancouver Sun

Diack had the knack for being in the right place at the right time. Former Province photographer John Denniston recalled once covering a high school soccer game in the winter. Denniston arrived early with multiple cameras and lenses and was freezing. Diack showed up late and was walking behind the goal when one team pressed forward.

“The ball comes in a volley and the forward is up on one leg, he’s going to hit it on the volley, and as he’s just about to kick the ball the defender grabs his shirt and is pulling it back,” Denniston recounts. “Of course the referee is right there and brings the whistle up to his mouth, if that ball doesn’t go in the net it’s going to be a penalty. Anyway, the ball goes screaming into the top corner and the goalie’s diving towards it and misses it.

“As all this is happening George is behind the net. He looks, lifts up his camera and goes ‘click.’ It was one of the greatest high school sports photographs I’ve ever seen, it was fantastic.

“I wanted to kill him. I stayed the whole game, shot rolls of film and basically got bugger-all.”

Diack retired as the head of The Sun photo department. He was predeceased by his wife, Rosalie, and is survived by his three sons, Bill, Gregory and Michael.

jmackie@postmedia.com

Vancouver Sun photographer George Diack with the newspaper showing his award-winning photos. Diack shot his dramatic picture of a firefighter rescuing a would-be suicide from the cables of the Lions Gate Bridge on June 30, 1959. The photo won the National Newspaper Award for the year.
Vancouver Sun photographer George Diack with the newspaper showing his award-winning photos. Diack shot his dramatic picture of a firefighter rescuing a would-be suicide from the cables of the Lions Gate Bridge on June 30, 1959. The photo won the National Newspaper Award for the year. Photo by Ken Orr /PNG
George Diack photo of the collapse of the Iron Workers Memorial Second Narrows Crossing Bridge on June 17, 1958.
George Diack photo of the collapse of the Iron Workers Memorial Second Narrows Crossing Bridge on June 17, 1958. Photo by George Diack/Vancouver /PNG
Another George Diack photo of the collapse of the Ironworkers Memorial Second Narrows Crossing Bridge on June 17, 1958.
Another George Diack photo of the collapse of the Ironworkers Memorial Second Narrows Crossing Bridge on June 17, 1958. Photo by George Diack/Vancouver Sun /PNG
Feb. 8, 1954. George Diack photo of a crowd of 5,000 who showed up to cross the Granville Bridge on opening day.
Feb. 8, 1954. George Diack photo of a crowd of 5,000 who showed up to cross the Granville Bridge on opening day. PNG
November 1966 photo of actress Jayne Mansfield at the Musqueam Reserve as she becomes an Indian Princess.
November 1966 photo of actress Jayne Mansfield at the Musqueam Reserve as she becomes an Indian Princess. Photo by George Diack /PNG
This George Diack photo of the Beatles running off-stage at Empire Stadium was The Sun’s front-page image.
This George Diack photo of the Beatles running off-stage at Empire Stadium was The Sun’s front-page image. Photo by George Diack /Vancouver Sun
George Diack took this scenic view of the Downtown Vancouver skyline from Stanley Park at night on April 11, 1960.
George Diack took this scenic view of the Downtown Vancouver skyline from Stanley Park at night on April 11, 1960. Vancouver Sun
Sept. 26, 1966, George Diack photo of the Pink Pussycat nightclub go-go girls and people dancing.
Sept. 26, 1966, George Diack photo of the Pink Pussycat nightclub go-go girls and people dancing. Photo by George Diack /Vancouver Sun
George Diack took this photo of the site of the Habitat Forum at Jericho Beach, with the old seaplane hangar painted by Bill Reid, in June 1976.
George Diack took this photo of the site of the Habitat Forum at Jericho Beach, with the old seaplane hangar painted by Bill Reid, in June 1976. Photo by George Diack /Vancouver Sun
July 19, 1966. George Diack photo of The Rolling Stones backstage before their concert at the Forum in Vancouver. From left, Charlie Watts, Brian Jones, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Bill Wyman.
July 19, 1966. George Diack photo of The Rolling Stones backstage before their concert at the Forum in Vancouver. From left, Charlie Watts, Brian Jones, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Bill Wyman. Photo by George Diack /PNG
George Diack photo of the new Vancouver police boat on Jan. 25, 1964.
George Diack photo of the new Vancouver police boat on Jan. 25, 1964. Photo by George Diack /PNG
George Diack photo of Granville Street taken on Sept. 22, 1959 with The Orpheum Theatre showing the film North by Northwest, the Capitol Theatre, Gurvin Jewelers, the No. 20 Granville Street bus and numerous neon signs.
George Diack photo of Granville Street taken on Sept. 22, 1959 with The Orpheum Theatre showing the film North by Northwest, the Capitol Theatre, Gurvin Jewelers, the No. 20 Granville Street bus and numerous neon signs. PNG
George Diack shot of fencers at the 1954 British Empire Games in Vancouver.
George Diack shot of fencers at the 1954 British Empire Games in Vancouver. Vancouver Sun
George Diack’s wry sense of humour can be seen in his description of the assignment about Georgia Straight staff taking over the underground newspaper on a negative envelope in 1972.
George Diack’s wry sense of humour can be seen in his description of the assignment about Georgia Straight staff taking over the underground newspaper on a negative envelope in 1972. Vancouver Sun

