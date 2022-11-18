Three Florida Cities Named Best Babymoon Destinations

(Photo by Clemens Bilan/Getty Images)

Whenever I’ve needed to getaway from it all before I moved here, Florida was always one of my top destinations for relaxation. Three cities in Florida were named some of the best babymoon destinations.

I’m not a parent, so I didn’t know just how popular these babymoons are. If you have no idea what the heck a babymoon is, it’s a take on a honeymoon. Only this time, rather than being the first vaca as a married couple, this is the last vaca before the baby comes. So for that, sleeping in, spending quality time and resting (things you won’t get to do come baby’s arrival), a good destination for this trip is key. Travelandleisure.com made a list of 25 destinations around the world that perfect for that last trip for parents-to-be.

Because traveling can be expensive, especially right now, and sometimes tricky later in the pregnancy, it’s best to plan early. It’s recommended to take your babymoon while in your second trimester. Of course you’ll want to check with the doc to make sure you’re good to do that. But if so and you’re ready to babymoon it up, this list should help get the ball rolling. And you don’t need to go crazy. If you want to stay closer to home, Florida has some great babymoon destinations.

The Top 10 Best Babymoon Destinations in America: