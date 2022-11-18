Top Lithuanian Junior Tverijonaite Signs With Sun Devils – Arizona State University Athletics

TEMPE, Ariz. – One of the top junior international talents has officially penned her commitment to Sheila McInerney and the Sun Devils.

Emilija Tverijonaite, the No. 144 ranked ITF junior who hails from Šiauliai, Lithuania, has signed with the Sun Devils and is set to join the team in the fall of 2023.

A two-time national champion in the under-14 and under-16 tournaments, Tverijonaite is currently listed at No. 2 in the Lithuanian national rankings and boasts a Universal Tennis Rating of 10.24

“We are super excited that Emilija has decided to become a Sun Devil!” McInerney and associate head coach Matt Langley said. “She comes to us with a lot of international experience having won six ITF junior singles titles and seven ITF junior doubles titles and playing on the Lithuanian National Team at the European Championships.

“Emilija comes from a supportive tennis family, and with her two older brothers having played college tennis, we are confident that her transition to Arizona State will be seamless. Emilija has a super high character, a strong work ethic, is resilient, and is a team player, which will make her an extremely valuable asset to our program at ASU and help us maintain the high standards we have set.”

Tverijonaite has two older brothers, Alexis (Austin Peay 2012-15) and Julius (George Washington 2013-17), who also played collegiate tennis at the Division I level.

She is the first commit in this class of 2023.