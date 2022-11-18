Top political parties together on climate change and environment issues

KATHMANDU, Nov 18: It has been found that major political parties stand together in their manifestos on the issues related to climate change and environment. The political parties have given top priority to these issues in their election manifesto stating that Nepal is a country at high risk in view of view of the impact of climate change.

Since Nepal is at risk due to climate change and the environment, the representatives of the top party have emphasized that developed countries should help countries like us to reduce the risk by providing grants.

Nepali Congress (NC), CPN-UML and CPN (Unifiied Socialist) representatives have pledged to prioritize and implement the issues contained in their manifesto in the debate organized by Nepal Environment Journalist Group in collaboration with Prakriti Resources Center.

Geja Sharma Wagle, who played an active role in writing the election resolutions of the NC, in the debate, said that climate change, environment and disaster management are the main pillars of his party. “The Nepali Congress has included only the issues that are possible to do in its election resolution,” Wagle said.

He said that NC has prioritized the issue of institutional development by making policy reforms for the development of tourism, biological diversity, etc.

Likewise, CPN-UML central member Raghuji Pant said that the party has given special priority to climate change in its manifesto. Stating that the party has attached importance to the issue of providing clean water and clean air to all families within the next two years, Pant said, “The main factor of climate change is not us but the developed countries. We are taking risks due to the pollution they have caused.”

He also said that since major parties have prioritized climate change and environment issues in their election agendas, the implementation of these issues has become a challenge and the next government should pay attention to the issue of electrical usage as a priority. He suggested that the concessional subsidy given by the government on gas should be removed to increase domestic consumption.