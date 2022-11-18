Top Software-Infrastructure Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

Software-infrastructure stocks tend to be boring. They are not the sexiest tech names, and they don’t have the flashiest products or business models. But that’s also what makes them appealing as a long-term value proposition for investors. These companies offer solutions that are foundational for almost every other technology company in the world today. There is an old saying that “the cobbler’s children have no shoes”. This means that a person working in a certain field will usually not invest money in companies operating within the same sector—at least not until they feel they can get a good return on their investment. Software-infrastructure companies do not make sexy headlines, but they are still some of the best stocks to buy right now and hold for the long term because of their stability, profitability, and growth potential.

What Are Software-Infrastructure Stocks?

Software-infrastructure stocks are companies that provide the tools, platforms, and services used by other technology firms to run their businesses. The best software-infrastructure stocks to buy now and hold include those providing solutions in areas such as databases, big data, artificial intelligence, security software, cloud computing, internet of things (IoT), and hybrid cloud solutions. The health of the technology sector can be determined by looking at software-infrastructure stocks because they are the foundation on which all other technology companies rely. If software-infrastructure stocks are doing well, that is a good sign for the overall health of the technology sector. If they are lagging behind, then there might be concerns about the overall strength of the technology sector.

Oracle Corp.

Oracle is an American multinational computer technology corporation that specializes in the creation and manufacture of database software, computer hardware systems, and cloud-based enterprise resource planning software. Oracle is one of the largest software-infrastructure companies and one of the most established technology stocks to buy now and hold. The company is best known for its database management systems, which are used by organizations to organize and store data such as sales, inventory, and human resources information. Oracle’s database solutions are also used by software developers to create custom applications and websites. The company has diversified into other fields such as data analytics, enterprise resource planning, cybersecurity, and cloud computing.

Microsoft Corp.

Microsoft is an American multinational software corporation that develops, manufactures, licenses, and supports a wide range of products and services related to computing. The company is one of the largest software-infrastructure stocks to buy now and hold. Microsoft has two main business segments: the “Productivity and Business Process segment,” which includes Office, and the “More Personal Computing segment,” which includes Windows, gaming, search and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, business applications, and cloud services. The company has a broad product portfolio with products that relate to almost every aspect of people’s daily lives. Microsoft’s products are used by consumers, businesses, and governments. The company has a strong brand presence and a large customer base. The company’s future looks bright as it is well positioned to benefit from the shift to the cloud. Microsoft Azure is the company’s enterprise cloud computing platform that allows businesses to store and process their data in Microsoft data centers. Microsoft’s future growth is also likely to come from its investments in AI. The company has made significant investments in AI research, and its products such as the Microsoft Cognitive Toolkit and Microsoft Bot Framework are being used by businesses, governments, and researchers.

Amazon.com Inc.

Amazon is an American electronic commerce and cloud computing company. It is one of the largest software-infrastructure stocks to buy now and hold. Amazon’s business model relies on a diversified offering of products and services, including e-commerce, retail, web services, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and logistics. The company’s main revenue stream comes from its e-commerce platform, which is used by both consumers and businesses to buy products online. Amazon’s wide range of products includes clothing, toys, food, books, electronics, health and beauty products, and just about everything else. Amazon’s e-commerce platform has transformed the way people shop for goods and services. The company has also made it easier for small businesses to sell their products online, which has helped boost the overall growth of e-commerce. Amazon has been investing in several new areas in recent years, including cloud computing, where it offers web services such as hosting, storage, and computing power. This has helped increase the company’s overall earnings. Amazon’s future is bright as it has been able to grow its revenues consistently over the past few years.

Google Inc. (Google Cloud Platform)

Google is an American multinational technology company that specializes in Internet-related services and products, including online advertising technologies, search, cloud computing, and software. Google’s main source of revenue is its online advertising business, which shows advertisements based on the user’s search history, online behavior, and demographic and geographic information. Google’s online advertising business has been growing steadily, and it is one of the largest software-infrastructure stocks to buy now. Google has also been investing in new technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, that could help boost its advertising business in the future. Google’s revenues come from subscriptions to Google Cloud Platform, advertising, and its hardware products, such as the Google Pixel smartphone. Google’s business model has been diversifying in recent years and becoming increasingly scalable. This has helped the company grow its revenues steadily.

Intel Corp.

Intel is an American multinational technology company that designs and manufactures semiconductors, chipsets, and other technology products. Intel is one of the largest semiconductor companies, and it is one of the best software-infrastructure stocks to buy now and hold. Intel is the leading provider of microprocessors, which are the central processing units (CPUs) that are installed in almost all computers and other digital devices. The company’s other products include network interface controllers, integrated circuits, software, and other related services. Intel has a strong brand presence, and its products are used in just about all PCs and servers. The company has been making significant investments in next-generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence and 5G communications, to stay ahead of the curve. Intel’s future looks bright as the company has been able to grow its revenues consistently over the past few years.