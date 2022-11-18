Treasury releases full list of benefit changes from April 2023

UK law sets out that benefits rise in line with inflation, which was recorded in September at 10.1 percent. Ministers confirmed yesterday that many benefits will be hiked in line with the figure, including Universal Credit, Carer’s Allowance and Pension Credit.
Here is a full list of the main working age and disability benefits that will be affected, including which elements will not be uprated, which was provided to Express.co.uk by the Treasury.
HMRC benefits
Working Tax Credit
Basic element
Uprated by 10.1 percent
Couple and lone parent element
Uprated by 10.1 percent
30-hour element
Uprated by 10.1 percent
Disabled worker element
Uprated by 10.1 percent
Severe disability element
Uprated by 10.1 percent
Childcare element of the Working Tax Credit
Not uprated – frozen since 2005/06
Child Tax Credit
Family element
Not uprated – £545 since introduction of current tax credit system in 2003
Child element
Uprated by 10.1 percent
Disabled child rate
Uprated by 10.1 percent
Severely disabled child rate
Uprated by 10.1 percent
Attendance Allowance
Uprated by 10.1 percent
Personal Independence Payment and Disability Living Allowance
Uprated by 10.1 percent
Carer’s Allowance
Uprated by 10.1 percent
Carer premium (in means-tested legacy benefits)
Uprated by 10.1 percent
Severe Disablement Allowance
Uprated by 10.1 percent
Industrial Injuries Disablement Benefit, Industrial Death Benefit
Uprated by 10.1 percent
ESA, Income Support, JSA
Uprated by 10.1 percent
State pension
The state pension is also increasing by 10.1 percent, with the return of the triple lock policy. The policy guarantees the state pension increases each year in line with the highest of 2.5 percent, the increase in average earnings or the rate of inflation.
