Treasury releases full list of benefit changes from April 2023





UK law sets out that benefits rise in line with inflation, which was recorded in September at 10.1 percent. Ministers confirmed yesterday that many benefits will be hiked in line with the figure, including Universal Credit, Carer’s Allowance and Pension Credit.

Here is a full list of the main working age and disability benefits that will be affected, including which elements will not be uprated, which was provided to Express.co.uk by the Treasury. HMRC benefits Working Tax Credit Basic element Uprated by 10.1 percent Couple and lone parent element Uprated by 10.1 percent 30-hour element Uprated by 10.1 percent Disabled worker element Uprated by 10.1 percent Severe disability element Uprated by 10.1 percent Childcare element of the Working Tax Credit Not uprated – frozen since 2005/06 READ MORE: Capital gains tax threshold is halved and tens of thousands will be hit for first time

Child Tax Credit Family element Not uprated – £545 since introduction of current tax credit system in 2003 Child element Uprated by 10.1 percent Disabled child rate Uprated by 10.1 percent Severely disabled child rate Uprated by 10.1 percent DON’T MISS

Attendance Allowance Uprated by 10.1 percent Personal Independence Payment and Disability Living Allowance Uprated by 10.1 percent Carer’s Allowance Uprated by 10.1 percent Carer premium (in means-tested legacy benefits) Uprated by 10.1 percent Severe Disablement Allowance Uprated by 10.1 percent Industrial Injuries Disablement Benefit, Industrial Death Benefit Uprated by 10.1 percent ESA, Income Support, JSA Uprated by 10.1 percent State pension The state pension is also increasing by 10.1 percent, with the return of the triple lock policy. The policy guarantees the state pension increases each year in line with the highest of 2.5 percent, the increase in average earnings or the rate of inflation.

