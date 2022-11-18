Categories
Finance

Treasury releases full list of benefit changes from April 2023


UK law sets out that benefits rise in line with inflation, which was recorded in September at 10.1 percent. Ministers confirmed yesterday that many benefits will be hiked in line with the figure, including Universal Credit, Carer’s Allowance and Pension Credit.

Here is a full list of the main working age and disability benefits that will be affected, including which elements will not be uprated, which was provided to Express.co.uk by the Treasury.

HMRC benefits

Working Tax Credit

Basic element

Uprated by 10.1 percent

Couple and lone parent element

Uprated by 10.1 percent

30-hour element

Uprated by 10.1 percent

Disabled worker element

Uprated by 10.1 percent

Severe disability element

Uprated by 10.1 percent

Childcare element of the Working Tax Credit

Not uprated – frozen since 2005/06

READ MORE: Capital gains tax threshold is halved and tens of thousands will be hit for first time

Child Tax Credit

Family element

Not uprated – £545 since introduction of current tax credit system in 2003

Child element

Uprated by 10.1 percent

Disabled child rate

Uprated by 10.1 percent

Severely disabled child rate

Uprated by 10.1 percent

DON’T MISS

Attendance Allowance

Uprated by 10.1 percent

Personal Independence Payment and Disability Living Allowance

Uprated by 10.1 percent

Carer’s Allowance

Uprated by 10.1 percent

Carer premium (in means-tested legacy benefits)

Uprated by 10.1 percent

Severe Disablement Allowance

Uprated by 10.1 percent

Industrial Injuries Disablement Benefit, Industrial Death Benefit

Uprated by 10.1 percent

ESA, Income Support, JSA

Uprated by 10.1 percent

State pension

The state pension is also increasing by 10.1 percent, with the return of the triple lock policy. The policy guarantees the state pension increases each year in line with the highest of 2.5 percent, the increase in average earnings or the rate of inflation.



Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: