tropics quiet, some freeze warnings

With the end of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season less than two weeks away, conditions continue to remain quiet in the Atlantic basin, with no tropical cyclones expected over the next five days, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

Nothing is forecast to develop in the tropics over the next five to seven days because of environmental conditions in the area, according to AccuWeather chief meteorologist Bernie Rayno.

Dry air and wind sheer in the northwestern Caribbean, the area historically most likely for something to develop at this time of year, are inhibiting development, Rayno said.

Cone of uncertainty:Many people misunderstand this famous hurricane forecast graphic. It can be a deadly mistake.

Coastal living comes with a price:After Hurricane Ian, Florida forced to rethink its cycle of rebuilding

Did sharks leave? Experts discuss hurricanes’ impact on wildlife

What the science says:Is climate change fueling massive hurricanes in the Atlantic?

But while chances are low, they can’t be entirely ruled out, and South Florida residents should continue to monitor the tropics.

Even if one were to develop over the coming days, a trough in the jet stream would steer it into the Atlantic and away from the U.S., Rayno said.

The later we go into November, chances continue to drop for any new systems to develop. Owen is the next name of the season.

Cold fronts bring drop in temperatures to Florida, Georgia. Some areas under freeze warning

A cold front that moved down the state Wednesday is bringing welcome relief from above-average temperatures, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

Several areas in North Florida will see temperatures drop into the low to mid 30s, increasing the chance for frost late Thursday and early Friday morning. Colder air will sink south, with temperatures in the 40s just north of the I-4 corridor. South of the I-4 corridor, temperatures will drop into the 50s and 60s in South Florida.

A freeze warning was issued for some parts of the western Panhandle until 9 a.m. ET, with temperatures expected to drop as low as 28 this morning in some areas.

Freeze warnings also are in effect for Savannah, with overnight temperatures forecast to drop as low as 26, according to the National Weather Service, Mobile.

A second cold front will approach from the west overnight Friday and into Saturday morning, bringing another round of cooler and drier air.

The front could bring scattered showers over Central and South Florida Saturday morning and into the afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies return across the state by the afternoon. High temperatures in the upper 50s to 60s across the Panhandle and 70s for the rest of the state are expected.

What’s the Thanksgiving weather forecast for Florida and Georgia?

Augusta: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Savannah: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Pensacola: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Tallahassee: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Jacksonville: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Daytona Beach: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Melbourne: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Port St. Lucie: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light north northeast wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

West Palm Beach: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Naples: Sunny, with a high near 82.

Fort Myers: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Sarasota: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Traveling for Thanksgiving? You won’t be alone

AAA is predicting more than 54 million people will be traveling 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving. That’s approaching pre-pandemic levels.

Almost 49 million are expected to drive to their destinations, and could face record high gas prices. On Thanksgiving Day, the national average for gas is projected to be $3.68 per gallon, about 20 cents higher than last year’s Thanksgiving, according to a recent report by GasBuddy.

The last record-high for Thanksgiving gas prices was in 2012, with a national average of $3.44.

More than 4 million will be flying, an increase of more than 330,000 travelers over 2021.

If you’re driving, expect severe congestion on highways in and around Atlanta, Chicago, New York City and Los Angeles, according to INRIX, a transportation analytics firm.

To avoid the most hectic times, INRIX recommends traveling early in the morning on Wednesday or before 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Avoid peak times between 4 and 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Early Thanksgiving weather forecast could pose problems for some travelers

The biggest trouble spot in terms of weather on Nov. 23 will be the western U.S., including such cities as Seattle, Salt Lake City and Denver, according to AccuWeather.

“We are expecting big travel disruptions from wet, windy and snowy weather in the Northwest and Northern California,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said. “This intense weather will extend east into the northern Rockies.”

Chilly but dry weather is expected farther east, including New York City, Boston, Chicago and Atlanta.

AccuWeather meteorologists said temperatures could drop as far south as Texas.

A cold front interacting with warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico could bring rain and thunderstorms over parts of the southern Plains and Mississippi Valley. This could lead to delays for motorists as well as those traveling by air, according to AccuWeather.

What’s in the tropics?

Here’s the latest tropical update from the NHC as of 7 a.m. Nov. 18:

While nothing tropical is expected to develop over the next several days, forecasters urge all residents to continue monitoring the tropics and to always be prepared.

When is the Atlantic hurricane season?

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

When is the peak of hurricane season?

The peak of the season was Sept. 10, with the most activity happening between mid-August and mid-October, according to the Hurricane Center.

