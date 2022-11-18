Ukraine grain export deal extended but Putin demanding more

The international deal allowing Ukraine to export its grain via the Black Sea in order to tackle global food shortages has been extended by four months. However, Russia has claimed that its own needs are not being sufficiently met, as it seeks to export ammonia supplies.

As a key ingredient in fertiliser, ammonia is also vital for ensuring crops can be grown.

The agreement was initially reached in July and enables a protective transit for Ukrainian ships to leave from three ports.

The country, which has been under attack from Putin’s forces since February, is a prominent producer of grain and oilseeds.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in a statement: “I welcome the agreement by all parties to continue the Black Sea grain initiative to facilitate the safe navigation of export of grain, foodstuffs and fertilisers from Ukraine.