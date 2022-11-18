Swedish prosecutors said Friday that explosions at the Nord Stream gas pipelines in September were the result of “gross sabotage.” Their ongoing investigation also discovered “traces of explosives on several of the foreign objects that were found” at the site of the blast. The findings confirm the suspicions of many European policymakers that the blasts — which hit the major underwater natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea that connect Russia with Germany — were deliberate. Prosecutors did not provide further details or assign blame, but said the “complex” investigation was ongoing.