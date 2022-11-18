Ukraine managed to outplay Russia in information space – Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he believes that Ukraine managed to outplay Russia in the information space.

He said this during an online address to the student community of Ireland, Ukrinform reports.

“I believe that we have walked this path very well. It is not yet complete, but we have begun to be heard. Information in our hands has become a powerful weapon. In my opinion, it is the other way around here: Russia had more weapons on the battlefield, but in the information space, we were able to outplay them,” Zelensky said.

The head of state thanked the whole world and Ukrainians for this.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, continuing the military aggression that has been ongoing since 2014.

Photo: President’s Office