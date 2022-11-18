Universal Credit – How much your payments will go up by in 2023

Universal Credit claimants, as well as other DWP benefit claimants, will receive a rise in payments in line with the inflation by 10.1 percent next year. Mr Hunt explained that this will benefit families on the benefit by around £600 more each year.

Confirming that benefits and state pensions will rise in line with inflation, the Chancellor told the Commons: “I also commit to uprate such benefits by inflation with an increase of 10.1 percent, that is an expensive commitment costing £11billion.

“But it means 10 million working-age families will see a much-needed increase next year.

“On average, a family on Universal Credit will benefit next year by around £600. And to increase the number of households who can benefit from this decision I will also increase the benefit cap with inflation next year.”

When will Universal Credit go up?

Government figures show around 5.8 million people were receiving Universal Credit in October. This means millions of people are set to receive the cash boost next year.

