V as in MetaVerse — The biggest Web3 conference for creators lands in Greece this December

What do Back to the Future, Stable Diffusion, the NBA and the Metaverse have in common?

V as in MetaVerse brings folks from across different industries for the second year in a row to talk about the future of the Metaverse, blockchain and Web3.

Taking place on Dec. 17 to 18, 2022, the event features a masterclass on world-building from two-time Oscar winner Rick Carter (Back To The Future, Avatar, Jurassic Park, Star Wars), a DAO that wants to buy an NBA Team, and futurists, entrepreneurs, investors and artists who will showcase what the future looks like.

The conference organizer, Jon “Victory” Vlachogiannis, said:

“I started V as in MetaVerse because corporate events are boring and provide little-to-zero value. We don’t have presentations on large, cold stages — we have fireside chats on couches. We don’t have corporate folks — only real engineers, creators and entrepreneurs. We don’t do faceless networking — we do private dinners. We don’t pitch products — we build connections.”

V as in MetaVerse includes a hackathon for blockchain projects as well an art exhibition with paintings by Rick Carter and original items from the movie sets of Back To The Future and Jurassic Park.

The event concludes with a “secret Web3 dinner,” where select creators, sponsors and high-net-worth-individuals will socialize over a long business dinner in a Metaverse-themed location.

