Categories
US

V as in MetaVerse — The biggest Web3 conference for creators lands in Greece this December


What do Back to the Future, Stable Diffusion, the NBA and the Metaverse have in common?

V as in MetaVerse brings folks from across different industries for the second year in a row to talk about the future of the Metaverse, blockchain and Web3.

Taking place on Dec. 17 to 18, 2022, the event features a masterclass on world-building from two-time Oscar winner Rick Carter (Back To The Future, Avatar, Jurassic Park, Star Wars), a DAO that wants to buy an NBA Team, and futurists, entrepreneurs, investors and artists who will showcase what the future looks like.

Image_0

The conference organizer, Jon “Victory” Vlachogiannis, said:

“I started V as in MetaVerse because corporate events are boring and provide little-to-zero value. We don’t have presentations on large, cold stages — we have fireside chats on couches. We don’t have corporate folks — only real engineers, creators and entrepreneurs. We don’t do faceless networking — we do private dinners. We don’t pitch products — we build connections.”

V as in MetaVerse includes a hackathon for blockchain projects as well an art exhibition with paintings by Rick Carter and original items from the movie sets of Back To The Future and Jurassic Park.

Image_1

The event concludes with a “secret Web3 dinner,” where select creators, sponsors and high-net-worth-individuals will socialize over a long business dinner in a Metaverse-themed location. 

Those who subscribe now will get a free NFT ticket for both the main event and the hackathon, and can get a free e-book of the conference as envisioned by Stable Diffusion.



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: