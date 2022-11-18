Venus gets a close look at Kevin Costner as ‘Yellowstone’ shoots in the small town

Watching Kevin Costner and the Yellowstone production crew shoot scenes Tuesday in downtown Venus, resident Sylvia Allen couldn’t get over a tenet of filmmaking.

Getting the scene perfect.

Allen watched with hundreds of other fans as crews shot a particular scene in the town square over and over.

“I wouldn’t be able to do that over and over like he’s doing it,” she said. “I thought, gosh, you got it perfect the first time for me.”

The day before, Venus mayor James Burgess recalled once seeing the same phenomenon. In the same downtown as a fifth grader in 1967, he watched the film crew of Bonnie and Clyde shoot a scene multiple times with star Warren Beatty drinking a Coca-Cola before crossing the street to rob a bank.

People watch as crew members work during filming for “Yellowstone” in the town square of Venus, Texas, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. (Elías Valverde II / Staff Photographer)

“I bet they filmed him drinking that Coke 20 times,” he said. “How can someone drink that many Cokes? I guess you got to keep filming ‘til you get it right.”

Show business was back in the Johnson County town of about 5,000 on Tuesday as Paramount Network crews took over downtown to film a scene for an upcoming episode of Yellowstone.

The town square and surrounding buildings were made up to give the look of Hardin, Mont., where the series is set. Hundreds of residents braved mid-40s temperatures for a glimpse of the action. About 150 people signed on as extras. Security was tight.

HAPPENING TODAY: Howdy Kevin Costner! He’s shooting a scene for #Yellowstone S5 in Venus, TX today! S5 premiered on Sunday, but appears shooting hasn’t fully wrapped yet. Scene appears to involve Costner’s character, John Dutton, giving a speech as Governor of Montana! (@wfaa) pic.twitter.com/7yWlLQaSdH — Matt Howerton (@HowertonNews) November 15, 2022

In the fifth latest and latest season of Yellowstone, Costner’s character, John Dutton, has become governor of Montana. Dutton controls the nation’s largest contiguous cattle ranch, which is in constant conflict with what it borders — an expanding town, a Native American reservation and America’s first national park.

The series has been exceedingly popular. Sunday’s premiere registered double-digit viewership gains in all demographics in the latest Nielsen ratings, Deadline reported. The premiere was also simulcast over CMT, TV Land and Pop with an additional 12 million viewers tuned in across all the platforms.

In the scene filmed Tuesday, Dutton addressed his constituents in Hardin. He spoke from a podium in the town square. He also filmed a scene in and around his GMC sport-utility vehicle.

Allen said Costner was first seen about 9 a.m. He went into his trailer, before later emerging to shoot a scene. He then walked about 100 feet to the square.

A poster for a Montana rodeo hangs in the window of a local business on Tuesday. (Elías Valverde II / Staff Photographer)

“He was doing a neat speech on why he wanted to be governor, that it was to stop the pipeline, and that he thinks it’s infringing on the water. And that he didn’t run for himself, he ran for Montana,” Allen said.

Costner had runners bring him coffee from Casa Jacaranda, adjacent to the town square.

Taylor Sheridan, the Academy Award nominee from Fort Worth who created the series, has used North Texas as the backdrop for several of his productions, including 1883, a Yellowstone spinoff.

He was on hand along with other cast and crew members Sunday when the series screened at the Downtown Cowtown at the Isis Theater in Fort Worth as part of a red-carpet event. Costner did not attend.

Burgess, the mayor, is a big fan of the show and is excited that the Paramount Network chose his town to be part of the series.

“They’re using our historic downtown square with the buildings as a backdrop that they believe resembles a small town in Montana,” he said Monday.

It wasn’t clear whether the production crew was filming a new scene or reshooting one for the current season.

“I don’t believe that it’s going to be a big part of any episode,” Burgess said. “It probably will be a short piece of one episode, but we’re still proud to have them come down.”

A car marked Montana Highway Patrol sits parked during filming on “Yellowstone.” (Elías Valverde II / Staff Photographer)

Allen’s nephew, Nathan Stauffer, owner of Guns & Arrows, worked on sprucing up his gun shop with a pallet wall to give it a rustic look. The production company also has made many cosmetic changes.

“They’ve been working on it all week long, changing things here and there, doing all the major stuff,” he said. “Our storefront is redesigned to make it look like the town in the show — right now. In a day or so, they’ll be changing everything back to the way it was.”

The town was also the setting for scenes shot in Walker, Texas Ranger, The Trip to Bountiful (1985) and Born on the Fourth of July (1989).

“This ain’t our first rodeo with these types of things,” Burgess said. “Most of these movies were popular after they came out and not before, but Yellowstone is so powerful right now, it’s generating a lot of interest from all around North Texas.

“We’re very happy it’s bringing this attention to Venus and our historic town.”