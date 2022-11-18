Veteran, 99, reunited with French woman he gave food in WW2

A 99-year-old war veteran who shared his bread and jam with a girl in France during the Second World War has been reunited with her 78 years later. While moving through Normandy in June 1944, a fortnight after D-Day, Reg Pye spotted a 14-year-old girl staring at him as he ate his evening meal – a slice of bread with jam and a tin of pilchards.

The then 21-year-old immediately gave the girl his bread with jam and she ran away to eat it.

When he woke the next morning, he found she had half-filled his mess tin with milk and left a picture of herself with a written message on the back, which he kept in his wallet.

In November this year, the girl was identified as Huguette, now 92, and was reunited with Mr Pye in France where he showed her the picture he had held for 78 years, and gave her another jam sandwich.

Mr Pye, from Burry Port, South Wales, served with the 224 Field Company, Royal Engineers as a driver carrying sappers, mines and ammunitions during the Battle of Normandy.