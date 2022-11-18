Virgin River fans ‘work out’ identity of Charmaine’s twins in new poll

Charmaine (played by Lauren Hammersley) has almost single-handedly left Virgin River fans itching to see what happens in the fifth season of Netflix’s romantic drama. After all, she dropped the life-changing bombshell in the season four finale that her unborn twins weren’t actually Jack Sheridan’s (Martin Henderson), leaving both the former Marine and his new fiancée Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) gobsmacked.
The finale of season four ended on the jaw-dropping cliffhanger and inevitably fans have been toying and theorising over who exactly the mystery father could be.
Now, thanks to Express.co.uk’s exclusive poll, the results show there is one man above the others who fans believe they’ve worked out to be the real dad.
With filming for season five poised to wrap any day now, it seems fans are expecting scenes showing Mike (Marco Grazzini) being told he’s the father to come to fruition.
Mike garnered a whopping 594 votes out of 1,994 as the most likely to be revealed as the babies’ father, the equivalent to 30 percent of all who voted.
This is a much higher number than Express.co.uk readers who think Brady (Benjamin Hollingsworth) could be the father.
Jack’s pal only received 290 votes which equates to 15 percent of all votes cast.
While Brady being the father, therefore, seems unlikely in the eyes of fans, it’s not as outlandish as Charmaine’s husband Todd (Patrick Sabongui).
Despite the pair getting hitched after a rollercoaster and fast-paced romance, Todd only earned 11 percent of the overall votes to be the likely father.
Instead of consoling or comforting his pal, Mike began acting shifty, instead asking Jack for clarity on whether or not they were still dating.
Mike’s awkward nature when it came to Charmaine reared its head again in season three.
Jack was understandably apprehensive about becoming a father to both Charmaine’s twins and Mel’s unborn baby.
But again, instead of sharing some words of comfort, Mike broke eye contact and simply replied: “I don’t know what to tell you, you’re in a tough spot.”
And he even went as far as to end the conversation there, adding: “If you need anything, just, you know…”
There’s also the fact that Mike revealed he’d split from his fiancée off-screen, giving him more time to spend in Virgin River.
So will fans’ predictions come true in season five of Virgin River? Fans will have to wait until the series returns to find out for sure.
Virgin River seasons 1-4 are available to stream on Netflix now.
