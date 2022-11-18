Virgin River fans ‘work out’ identity of Charmaine’s twins in new poll

Charmaine (played by Lauren Hammersley) has almost single-handedly left Virgin River fans itching to see what happens in the fifth season of Netflix’s romantic drama. After all, she dropped the life-changing bombshell in the season four finale that her unborn twins weren’t actually Jack Sheridan’s (Martin Henderson), leaving both the former Marine and his new fiancée Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) gobsmacked.

The finale of season four ended on the jaw-dropping cliffhanger and inevitably fans have been toying and theorising over who exactly the mystery father could be.

Now, thanks to Express.co.uk’s exclusive poll, the results show there is one man above the others who fans believe they’ve worked out to be the real dad.

With filming for season five poised to wrap any day now, it seems fans are expecting scenes showing Mike (Marco Grazzini) being told he’s the father to come to fruition.

Mike garnered a whopping 594 votes out of 1,994 as the most likely to be revealed as the babies’ father, the equivalent to 30 percent of all who voted.

READ MORE: Virgin River’s Charmaine star speaks out on harrowing death threats