Vision Films to Release Rom-Com ‘Accidental Family’ for the Holidays

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Vision Films Inc. (“Vision”) has set December 6, 2022 for the Transactional VOD release of the Rom-Com Accidental Family from award-winning director, producer and writer, Jason Hudson, and his Clearlight Entertainment. Executive producers include Chris Christian, Isaac Diamond, Al Southern, Rodney Stone, and Hudson, with original music by Harvey Davis.

The film reunites stars Kinsey Leigh Redmond and Justen Jones, from Showtime holiday rom-com, Christmas At The Chateau (2019), in a charming new romance that delivers laughs, warm meaningful emotion, and an unexpected twist.

The story centers around the popular phenomenon of genealogy and the search many people take to find lost relatives, while blending in unforgettable characters and messages of hope, family, and love. It was filmed in entirety on location in the historic town of St. Joseph, Missouri.

Synopsis: Shy and lonely genealogy consultant, Olivia, finds herself trapped between the man she likes and his family, who both have mistaken her as their long-lost relative. Growing up an orphan, Olivia seems to have stumbled into the perfect family situation. What could go wrong?

Watch the trailer: https://youtu.be/Nl6ZCdcN0vc

Starring Kinsey Leigh Redmond (Christmas at the Chateau), Justen Jones (Come Out Fighting), Michelle Davidson (Mindhunter), and Chad Crenshaw (Chicago Fire).

Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films shares, ““Accidental Family is a timeless and fun Rom-Com but with a modern twist and a touching ending. It sends the perfect message for “singles” longing for family and to never give up.”

Filmmaker Jason Hudson says, “Family is something we all can connect with. And what family doesn’t have some hilarious dysfunction? We took a funny family dynamic and pared it all with something deep and meaningful.”

On December 6, 2022, Accidental Family will be available on major streaming and cable platforms in the U.S. and Canada including: AmazonInstant, iTunes, GooglePlay, Vudu, Vimeo, and across hundreds of cable providers including Comcast, Spectrum, Charter, Cox, Dish, DirecTV and more.

