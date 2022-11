Run Windows on Apple Silicon Macs





Macs using VMware Fusion 13 can now run the ARM version of Windows 11 on Apple Silicon in a virtual machine that has support for OpenGL 4.3.

VMware Fusion Pro can create encrypted virtual machines, customize virtual networks, connect to vSphere/ESXi server, create linked clones, create full clones, and use remote vSphere Host Power Control. VMware Fusion Player lacks those features, but can still create new virtual machines and use 3D graphics.

