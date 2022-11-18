WATCH: Eastern Florida State Basketball Team to Play in Monroe College Invitational This Weekend – Space Coast Daily

Titans come into the tournament ranked No. 13

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Eastern Florida State College men’s basketball team will travel to New Rochelle, New York to play in the Monroe College Invitational this weekend.

The Titans come into the tournament ranked No. 13 in the latest NJCAA Division I poll and are unbeaten this season at 5-0.

Eastern Florida State College will open the tournament Thursday against Brunswick Community College at 5 p.m. Thursday. Brunswick comes in 2-3 on the season and have four players averaging double digits.

Eastern Florida State College will play the host Monroe College on Friday at 3 p.m. Monroe College is 4-0 on the season and is led by Melvin Council Jr. who is averaging 27.3 points per game.

The Titans wrap up the tournament Saturday at noon against Allegany College of Maryland which is 4-2 this season. Allegany has three players averaging 15 points or more this season coming into the tournament.

“We are very excited about such an amazing trip and great opportunity up here in New York,” Eastern Florida State College men’s basketball coach Jeremy Shulman said.

“We are very grateful because not many junior college teams can travel for an amazing trip like this. We are going to play three outstanding teams and really test ourselves. But also get to see a different part of the country and one of the greatest cities in the world.”

