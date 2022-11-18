Watch live: U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland names Trump special counsel for criminal probes

[The stream is slated to start at 2:15 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

A special counsel is expected to be named Friday by Attorney General Merrick Garland to determine whether criminal charges should be filed against former President Donald Trump.

The announcement is being made days after Trump said he would run for the White House again in 2024.

Garland was appointed to his post by President Joe Biden, who well could be Trump’s election opponent.

