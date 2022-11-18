WATCH: TimTheTatMan Bags $30,000 Deal In The Midst Of Call Of Duty Warzone 2 Match By Befriending Enemies

The video game community has a sense of humor, and weirdness engraved in it. Thus, it is very common for several hilarious incidents to happen live when a popular streamer is streaming a particular game. The same happened recently when Timthetatman and Ninja had an incredible bet while playing Call of Duty Warzone 2, that was just unbelievable to think about.

In a recent stream, while playing Call of Duty Warzone 2, popular streamer Ninja promised Timthetatman a huge sum of $30,000 if he is able to survive a raid attack on them by random players. The conversation that took place further was really hilarious as Timothy tried bribing the players to leave him alone.

Ninja promises 30,000 grand to Timthetatman if he survives an ambush in Call of Duty Warzone 2

While streaming the newly released Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 with Ninja, Timthetatman was stuck in a building when a squad of four random players started shooting him from behind. Thus he ran into the corner to strategies his next move, when Ninja struck a sudden deal with him saying that if he gets out alive from the ambush, he will give him 30,000 dollars.

LAS VEGAS, NV – APRIL 21: Twitch streamer and professional gamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins streams during Ninja Vegas ’18 at Esports Arena Las Vegas at Luxor Hotel and Casino on April 21, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Blevins is playing against more than 230 challengers in front of 700 fans in 10 live “Fortnite” games with up to USD 50,000 in cash prizes on the line. He is donating all his winnings to the Alzheimer’s Association. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Thus, Timthetatman starts talking in the proxy chat and struck a deal with the players, promising that if they let him go, he will ask Ninja to pay them $1000 in the Cash app immediately after the game. Notably, it was later seen that they agreed on the deal, but there was still confusion regarding who will receive the payment and who will divide the money equally.

Additionally, it was not clear at the time if all four players will receive $1000 separately or whether they will receive $250 each, culminating in $1000. But later it became clear that Ninja kept his word and paid them $1000 regardless.

What do you think about this? Let us know in the comments below.