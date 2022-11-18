WATCH: TimTheTatMan Bags $30,000 Deal In The Midst Of Call Of Duty Warzone 2 Match By Befriending Enemies

The video game community has a sense of humor, and weirdness engraved in it. Thus, it is very common for several hilarious incidents to happen live when a popular streamer is streaming a particular game. The same happened recently when Timthetatman and Ninja had an incredible bet while playing Call of Duty Warzone 2, that was just unbelievable to think about.
In a recent stream, while playing Call of Duty Warzone 2, popular streamer Ninja promised Timthetatman a huge sum of $30,000 if he is able to survive a raid attack on them by random players. The conversation that took place further was really hilarious as Timothy tried bribing the players to leave him alone.
Ninja promises 30,000 grand to Timthetatman if he survives an ambush in Call of Duty Warzone 2
While streaming the newly released Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 with Ninja, Timthetatman was stuck in a building when a squad of four random players started shooting him from behind. Thus he ran into the corner to strategies his next move, when Ninja struck a sudden deal with him saying that if he gets out alive from the ambush, he will give him 30,000 dollars.
Thus, Timthetatman starts talking in the proxy chat and struck a deal with the players, promising that if they let him go, he will ask Ninja to pay them $1000 in the Cash app immediately after the game. Notably, it was later seen that they agreed on the deal, but there was still confusion regarding who will receive the payment and who will divide the money equally.
In a Warzone 2 game TimTheTatman made a bet with Ninja that if he lived, Ninja had to pay Tim $30,000
Tim then bribed the enemy $1,000 to let him live lmao pic.twitter.com/kWxstoGdBO
— GUARD Hunter (@HUN2R) November 18, 2022
Additionally, it was not clear at the time if all four players will receive $1000 separately or whether they will receive $250 each, culminating in $1000. But later it became clear that Ninja kept his word and paid them $1000 regardless.
What do you think about this? Let us know in the comments below.