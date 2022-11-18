Wedding dress giveaway benefits military and first responder brides

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – We all know how expensive weddings can be, but a Nashville bridal shop is taking some of the stress off military and first responders with a free dress giveaway.

“They signed up to offer their lives to us and we should be grateful for that, and the first responders are also in harm’s way all the time, and I like giving back to a good cause,” Ann Miller, owner of Brides by Glitz Nashville, said.

On Thursday morning, women from all over waited outside the store for the annual Gifts of Gratitude Wedding Dress Giveaway.

“If I am just in the grocery store, people always tell me thank you,” said Nashville Fire Department firefighter Milicia Cook. “I am very grateful for this opportunity. I’m glad somebody is thinking about us.”

This is the 14th year Brides by Glitz Nashville has hosted the event. This year they had more than 70 women register ahead of time.

“This was like a huge shock. I kind of thought maybe I would leave with a better idea of what I want in a dress, but I never thought I would leave with a dress,” Arwen Adkins said.

It’s an experience Miller is passionate about. She said her son served in the United States Air Force for more than a decade.

“We need more happiness in this world right now, so being able to make that girl happy and know that on her wedding day she is going to walk down that aisle and feel beautiful, what more can you do about that,” Miller said.

