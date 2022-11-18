WeSendit 3.0: The Web3 data storage revolution from Switzerland

Swiss data transfer company is “the first gateway to the world of decentralized networks.” Its new platform, WeSendit 3.0, supported by the new WeSendit token (WSI), will harness the power of the blockchain and offer users the “safest, easiest and most reliable data transfer ever.” Here is everything you need to know about a project that has been gaining momentum recently.

Who is WeSendit?

With more than 3.5 million users from 150 countries and over 10 years of experience, WeSendit is an established player in the world of file transfer and storage. The company is based in Zug, the “Swiss Crypto Valley.” Clients include global players such as Meta (Facebook), Nike, Disney, DreamWorks and Red Bull.

Since its foundation, 2.85 billion data records have been processed through the company’s platform. WeSendit has learned what users expect from a first-class file transfer and storage service. The company is now using this knowledge to develop WeSendit 3.0 and make the seminal leap into the world of Web3.

The founder and CEO and his team have been working on blockchain-related projects for years. Herbst has formed a talented international group of experienced crypto experts, developers, economists and marketing specialists.

Which solution does WeSendit offer its users?

The company is rooted in the traditional Swiss values of privacy, reliability and stability and seeks to translate these values into the new world of Web3.

With the importance of data transfer growing year after year, WeSendit believes that it is time for a solution that is not just for experts, but for the general public. Its goal is to become the world’s first and user-friendliest gateway to the world of decentralized file transfer and storage solutions.

How does WeSendit plan to achieve its goals?

As a Web3 aggregator, WeSendit will provide interfaces that show on-chain data and allow users to interact with smart contracts from multiple platforms, such as Sia, Filecoin, Storj or Skynet.

The data transfer pioneers can also count on the support of Crypto Valley Switzerland and the Swiss Chamber of Commerce.

Two elements build the core of WeSendit’s move into Web3:

WeSendit 3.0 and the WSI token.

WeSendit 3.0 — The platform

Core elements of WeSendit 3.0 include:

Data security: Through state-of-the-art encryption;

Geo-redundant storage: Data storage across the world;

Privacy protection: Anonymous data checks through a blockchain consortium network and no third-party access;

Simple data management: Easier overview, management and collaboration with others;

Backup and restore: No more single points of failure.

Further highlights include:

Pay as you go: Users only use and pay for the services they really need;

Branding channel: Companies can present their data transfer and storage in their own corporate design;

File management: Easier management and archiving of files;

Paid downloads: Users can offer paid downloads and sell their products;

Ads manager: Easily reach potential customers with customized ads on WeSendit.

WeSendit 3.0 will follow a hybrid approach with a modular infrastructure. The various features will form a unified interface based on dynamic technical building blocks that are perfectly suited for rapid scaling.

WSI — The WeSendit token

The WeSendit utility token (WSI) is based on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP-20). It is the central element of WeSendit 3.0 and offers a variety of functions and benefits:

Use of digital products and services within the WeSendit 3.0 ecosystem;

Lower and simplified fee structures in comparison to traditional mechanisms;

Activity rewards for using the new services;

Referral program incentives for users;

Generate passive income through staking;

Trade and swap with other crypto assets.

What makes WeSendit’s solution so promising?

WeSendit’s ambitious Web3 project comes at a time in which data transfer and storage are becoming more important than ever.

The German statistical company Statista expects global file-sharing storage consumption to grow from 175,000 to 700,000 terabytes within just a few years. Storage consumption per user is also expected to grow significantly.

The company will position itself as a combined managed file transfer and sharing/application specialist in decentralized data processing solutions.

WeSendit 3.0 will fill a gap in the market at a time in which more and more organizations are willing to implement alternative data storage solutions. These factors, in combination with WeSendit’s potential for rapid scaling, could enable the company to secure a disproportionate market share in the near future.

Outlook: What’s next for WeSendit?

WeSendit is dedicated to developing a solution that will help users benefit from the full potential of decentralized networks. While its developers are working on the groundbreaking features of the new platform, the team is preparing for a public listing on PancakeSwap on Dec. 1, 2022, at 8 pm CET.

Visit wesendit.io for more information on the project.

