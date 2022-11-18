‘Western Lakes Loves’: How to adopt rescue dogs involved in Pewaukee plane crash

Three adults and 53 rescue dogs were on board a twin-engine cargo plane when it made an emergency crash landing at the Western Lakes Golf Club Tuesday morning. The plane was transporting rescue dogs from Louisiana to southeastern Wisconsin shelters when it crashed just four miles from the Waukesha County Airport. Officials told WISN 12 News all three adults, including the pilot and co-pilot, are out of the hospital. Some of the dogs suffered scraps and bruises but are otherwise healthy. “The animals are in fantastic, fantastic shape. We had our vet on the ground yesterday as well as all 53 of the animals were triaged here before going off to some of our partner shelters yesterday,” said Maggie Tate-Techtmann of the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County. HAWS currently has 21 of the rescue dogs they’ve coined “Western Lakes Loves.”As of Wednesday, seven of them are up for adoption. The shelter expects the others will be ready for adoption by Friday. HAWS adoption fees for the “Western Lakes Loves” are covered. The Elmbrook Humane Society said its 11 new arrivals will also be ready for adoption by Friday. That shelter is giving first responders first choice. Some are taking notice. Lake Country Fire and Rescue said some members who spent Tuesday responding to the crash site are spending Wednesday applying to adopt those they rescued.

