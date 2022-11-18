What Paul McCartney Would Do if He Had a Time Machine

*{padding:0;margin:0;overflow:hidden}html,body{height:100%}img,span{position:absolute;width:100%;top:0;bottom:0;margin:auto}span{height:1.5em;text-align:center;font:48px/1.5 sans-serif;color:white;text-shadow:0 0 0.5em black}

Paul would travel back in time to see his mother

In 2013, Paul answered fans’ questions on his website (per The Telegraph). One fan asked, “What would you do if you had a time machine?”

Many things have happened in Paul’s life, good and bad. However, there was only one thing he’d go back in time for; Mary. Paul replied, “Go back and spend time with my mum.”

At least Mary can still be in her son’s dreams. Paul wrote “Let It Be” after his mother came to him during a deep sleep.

“Then one night, somewhere between deep sleep and insomnia, I had the most comforting dream about my mother, who died when I was only 14,” Paul once said. “She had been a nurse, my mum, and very hardworking, because she wanted the best for us.

“We weren’t a well-off family- we didn’t have a car, we just about had a television – so both of my parents went out to work, and Mum contributed a good half to the family income.

“At night when she came home, she would cook, so we didn’t have a lot of time with each other. But she was just a very comforting presence in my life. And when she died, one of the difficulties I had, as the years went by, was that I couldn’t recall her face so easily.

“That’s how it is for everyone, I think. As each day goes by, you just can’t bring their face into your mind, you have to use photographs and reminders like that.

“So in this dream twelve years later, my mother appeared, and there was her face, completely clear, particularly her eyes, and she said to me very gently, very reassuringly: ‘Let it be.’

“It was lovely. I woke up with a great feeling. It was really like she had visited me at this very difficult point in my life and gave me this message: Be gentle, don’t fight things, just try and go with the flow and it will all work out.”

Timing traveling back to some time before 1956 to see his mother again would be like a dream come true for Paul.