What Paul McCartney Would Do if He Had a Time Machine

Paul McCartney has had some remarkable experiences in his life. However, he knows exactly what he’d do if he had a time machine. It isn’t to be back with The Beatles or his late wife, Linda. He’d travel back decades to have more time with his mother, Mary.
Paul McCartney was 14 when his mother died
Mary McCartney was her family’s primary wage earner. Her income as a midwife allowed her to move her family, Paul, her husband Jim McCartney, and their youngest son, Michael, into a home on Forthlin Road in Allerton.
It was rough in Liverpool during World War II, but the McCartneys made things work. According to Michael, Mary was a very forgiving person. “She was a strong woman who wanted the best for us,” Michael told the Wall Street Journal in 2019.
Mary was also strict on education. She wanted her children to go to the best school possible. Unfortunately, she never got to see her children grow up. Michael came into her room one night to find her holding rosary beads and crying.
He didn’t know it yet, but his mother cried because she realized she was dying from breast cancer. A month later, Mary was in the hospital. Shortly after, in 1956, she died of an embolism as a complication of surgery for breast cancer.
Paul would do anything to have more time with Mary.