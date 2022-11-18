What to do with your pumpkins now that Halloween is over

Halloween has increased in popularity so much that it’s now the second most popular holiday after Christmas.

However, the scariest thing about that day remains the sheer amount of food waste it creates and the negative impact that has on the environment.

Halloween pumpkins in numbers

More than a quarter of the population of the UK now buys a pumpkin every year for the holiday.

The overall product spending on Halloween is estimated to total £687 million in 2022. That’s an £80 million increase compared to 2021, and those numbers are likely to rise every year.

According to garden maintenance expert at Fantastic Gardeners Toshko Vasilev, the estimate for 2023 is expected to be well over £770 million, which is quite a significant increase and only reveals that the holiday will continue to grow in popularity and generate sales.

That is very good news for the economy, but not so much for the environment.

Statistics show that 10-15 million pumpkins are grown annually in Britain. However, about 8 million gourds will go straight to the bin on November 1st and create 18 000 tons of food waste.

Not only is that bad enough on its own, but rotting food emits greenhouse gases, especially methane, which contributes to global warming.

Compared to the UK, that number for the US, according to the Department of Energy, reaches about 1.3 billion pounds (650 000 tons) a year.

All that is sad news for the environment and calls for raising public awareness and thus mitigating the adverse effects as much as possible.

Why pumpkins in landfills are no friends to the environment

According to the #PumpkinRescue campaign, around 58% of people only buy pumpkins to hollow out.

Only about 18% of buyers will use the leftovers to make some kind of dish, while 25% will throw them directly into the garbage.

That amount equals about 18 000 tons (which is only expected to rise annually) and will contribute to the already huge 15 billion tons of food waste UK homes produce annually.

All that ends up in landfills, where it quickly starts to rot and produces methane–one of the top causes of global warming.

Methane is a greenhouse gas that, according to scientists, is responsible for at least 25% of today’s warmer temperatures precisely because it traps 80 times more heat in the atmosphere compared to CO2.

On top of that, the erratic weather this year has resulted in larger-than-usual pumpkins, which means all that extra pounds will end up in landfills and emit greenhouse gases.

18 000 tons of gourds thrown away annually may not seem like a huge number, especially compared to the overall food waste and greenhouse emissions humans produce annually.

However, when you also factor in the amount of energy and water it takes to produce the pumpkins (that don’t even get eaten) and the fact that landfills are the third-largest source of greenhouse gases, it’s worth thinking about.

Why leaving them in the woods is a huge no-no

Some people leave their pumpkins in the forest, thinking that way they will at least provide food for wildlife. This is a well-meaning but misguided attempt, as gourds are not natural for that habitat, and feeding certain animals who are not used to eating them, will impact their health negatively, sometimes even causing death.

That’s why doing so, or encouraging others to do so in social posts or through word of mouth, is dangerous and must cease.

Eating pumpkins will likely cause stomach upset and diarrhoea precisely because this food isn’t natural to the woodlands, and animals are not used to it.

However, the real danger comes from dehydration, as that can be life-threatening for animals right before hibernation and can lead to them not surviving the winter.

Pumpkins left in woods can also attract colonies of rats and also affect woodland soil, plants, and fungi negatively.

That’s why leaving them in forests is a huge no-no.

Have you heard of Pumpkin Rescue?

The Pumpkin Rescue aims to make pumpkin eating as popular as pumpkin carving.

The campaign was started in 2014 in Oxford, and it took the world by storm, saving tens of thousands of gourds from the bin and shifting people’s attitudes towards eating them.

It inspired hundreds of community events in the UK, USA & Asia, and for eight years, through press and social media campaigns, it managed to increase the number of people who know you can eat your pumpkin from 42% to 59% in 2022.

All people need to do to be able to participate in the campaign is to eat their pumpkins.

To help popularise the cause, people can check out its digital resource pack and also help spread the #EatYourPumpkin hashtag online.

All the ways you can recycle and reuse your pumpkins

If you’re buying something, you want to get the most out of your money, right?

That’s why people must utilise all parts of the pumpkin because simply throwing it away will be not only bad for the environment but also a waste of their hard-earned cash.

The good news is that pumpkin is one of the most delicious fruits, and many tasty recipes can leave you wanting more.

Pumpkin soup is usually creamy and healthy and is easy to make (besides, the leftovers taste better the next day).

The flesh can be used to bake great pies or bread, while the guts make a great base for broth and mulled wine.

The seeds can be roasted, creating a delicious and nutritious snack.

The edible parts are also used to make pasta sauces, smoothies, and stews.

Pumpkin is also a good source of vitamins A, B1, B6 and C, as well as antioxidants and beta-carotene.

It’s also a good source of nutrients which support heart health, like calcium, potassium, and magnesium.

The fibre contained in it can aid in reducing high blood pressure and bad cholesterol.

Another thing people can do is compost the gourds. First, they have to remove the non-compostable ingredients, then cut the pumpkin into small pieces, which will make it easier for it to break down.

It takes about 6-8 weeks for it to fully break down.

If you can’t compost it and have a garden, you can still bury it to create rich soil (provided that you haven’t treated it with chemicals or preservatives).

Pumpkins that can’t be composted contain glitter, paint, and preserving sealant because any of them can contaminate your compost.

Pumpkins can also be processed using eco-friendly ways, like anaerobic digestion, conversion into biogas, or composting.

Another way to recycle pumpkins is to simply look around. There are many places such as zoos, animal shelters, farms, or community gardens that will be happy to take them off your hands.

If you’re from the UK, there are also various companies and organisations (like SCARCE and Pumpkins for the People) which take and compost them to keep them out of landfills.

What to do if you have treated your pumpkin to last longer

Treating pumpkins to last longer can ensure that people create their Halloween decorations conveniently and not at the last moment.

However, some ways to achieve that have recently received a needless backlash.

Such is the case when people post advice on social media about using a bleach bath to extend the life of pumpkins and, instead of gratitude, receive hateful comments.

According to the trolls, bleached pumpkins become a death trap for wildlife.

Science, however, disproves that emphatically.

It is a simple chemical reaction that bleach converts to salt when exposed to the elements, meaning it wouldn’t hurt wildlife.

A good example that illustrates this is tap water. When used fresh in an aquarium, it will kill the fish because of the chlorine. But when you let it sit for 24 hours, it is fine, and no harm will come to them.

All that’s gonna happen if you use a bleach bath on your pumpkin is you’re going to kill off bacteria and preserve it longer.

Yet, trolls are quick to blame without double-checking their facts, so many helpful suggestions receive backlash and turn into a witch hunt in the end.

That’s just one of the examples which clearly illustrates the permeating toxicity in social media culture lately, and the need to raise awareness and double-check the facts before jumping to conclusions and attacking people online.

Now, a problem will arise when you paint a pumpkin.

While painted gourds can look amazing and help create a great Halloween mood, the chemicals used in the paint can be harmful.

That’s why a painted pumpkin isn’t suitable for composting.

However, the outer skin is tough and thick, which means the harmful chemicals can’t easily permeate inside, which makes the pulp, seeds and flesh recyclable.

It’s hardly recommended not to eat a painted pumpkin, or leave it to wildlife either.

In the end, some prior planning about your Halloween decoration can ensure that you can make the most out of the fruit and that disposing of it wouldn’t be harmful to wildlife and the environment.

