What to expect with holiday travel at Southwest Florida International Airport

FORT MYERS

We have started the holiday season, and that means lots of people are hitting the roads and going to the airport to travel.

So many people are expected to travel this holiday season Southwest Florida International Airport is warning that you get to the airport super early.

Parking lots are filling up quickly, and things will only get busier moving forward.

And that’s why RSW is already recommending travelers find alternatives to get to the airport.

Some people at RSW are getting a head start on Thanksgiving travel plans to avoid the holiday stress.

RSW recommends arriving two hours before your flight departure.

And while things were looking slow but steady inside the airport on Friday, parking was another story entirely.

Shannon Page was there to pick up her sister, and she said she hasn’t seen the lot this full ever before.

“We had to park on the third level and never had to do that before. With all the years living here. my sister’s coming down. So it’s just really busy. It doesn’t look like it in here. But parking was crazy,” Page said.

RSW told WINK News that’s why they’re encouraging people to find alternative rides to the airport.

But parking isn’t the only issue that could create problems for travelers.

People planning to go to northern New York should note that Buffalo is being impacted by heavy snow storms.

RSW told WINK News only one Southwest flight flies there before Thanksgiving.

And, if conditions allow for it on Saturday, Southwest will continue that flight.

Passengers should visit Southwest Airlines to stay updated on any possible changes.

The biggest takeaway message is that being early this holiday season will save you the hassle and the headache.

“Always give yourself plenty of time, extra time even if you come early. Just come and have some coffee or you know something to eat,” Page said.

RSW said they will update people on social media if the parking situation changes.

And you can always check online for any flight updates that could affect your travel plans.