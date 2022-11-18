Categories
Who is traveling to Washington for abortion care?


Gov. Jay Inslee talks with supporters of Planned Parenthood after speaking at a news conference addressing a change in rules on the nearly 50-year-old Title X family planning program, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Seattle. Planned Parenthood clinics in several states are charging new fees, tapping financial reserves, intensifying fundraising and warning of more unintended pregnancies and sexually transmitted diseases after its decision to quit a $260 million federal family planning program in an abortion dispute with the Trump administration. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Two months after an abortion ban went into effect in Idaho, medical clinics in Washington are reporting an increase in patients crossing the border for care. But rather than a one-time surge tied to specific legislation, advocates describe an ongoing, sustained need for abortion access in Washington as more states throughout the country adopt abortion bans and more patients are forced to travel from as far away as Texas and Florida to seek treatment in a state where abortion is still legal.

“It’s been the death by 1,000 cuts,” said Paul Dillon, vice president of public affairs for Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho, who traces the increase in out-of-state patients back to 2010, with the rise of the Tea Party and state-level abortion restrictions that diminished access even with Roe as a legal backstop. But pre-existing gaps in access aren’t always the result of new laws. Even in Washington, said Dillon, geography can be a barrier for health care of many kinds. “We’re the closest provider for a patient who would have to drive from Republic, which is three, three-and-a-half hours away,” he said.



