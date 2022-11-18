Who Plays Tate Dutton on Yellowstone? Meet Brecken Merrill

Our readers support us. This post may contain affiliate links. We earn from qualifying purchases. Learn More

Tate Dutton is the lovable son of Monica and Kayce Dutton and the grandson of John Dutton.

Tate is played by the young up-and-coming actor Brecken Merrill. Merrill is an American actor and model born on June 20, 2008.

Merrill has grown up in front of our eyes as Tate on Yellowstone. Tate has faced some dangerous situations being a Dutton, but he has always put on a brave face and made it out alive.

Tate has always admired the cowboy lifestyle and even has his own horse thanks to his grandfather.

Notable Brecken Merrill TV Shows and Movies

Yellowstone (2018-present) as Tate Dutton

This is Us (2016–2022) as Teen Nicky Jr.

Facts About Brecken Merrill

He is New to the World of Acting

Merrill is new to the world of acting, with his role as Tate Dutton on Yellowstone being his first credit. In 2022, he starred in This is Us as Teen Nicky Jr.

Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com

He continues to climb up the ladder in the acting world as he is set to star in We All Got Up to Dance (pre-production) as Emmett LeClair.

He Has an Adorable Parson Russell Terrier

Merrill has an adorable Parson Russell Terrier named Betty. He regularly posts pictures of Betty to his Instagram, as it is clear he loves his furry friend.

The Merrill family brought home Betty as a puppy in February 2021.

He is Active on Instagram

Brecken Merrill is active on Instagram, as he posts frequently to his 55.7K followers. He often posts behind-the-scenes looks at Yellowstone, and This is Us. In addition, he shares glimpses of his family and everyday life, including his beloved dog.

Kevin Costner is His Role Model

Back in 2018, Merrill revealed in an interview that his on-screen grandfather, Kevin Costner, is his role model.

“He treats me as a peer more than just like a little kid. Like, one time I was on set and I called cut not knowing like, I’m just a kid. I can’t just call cut. And everyone was laughing. Everyone’s like, oh my God, the kid called cut. And instead of laughing, Kevin was confused why I called cut. And he just treated me as a peer more than just a little kid,” said Merrill in an interview with News Nation Now.

Also read: See Inside Yellowstone Star Kevin Costner’s Incredible Ranch in Colorado

Is Brecken Merrill Kevin Costner’s Grandson?

While Kevin Costner does play Brecken Merrill’s grandfather in Yellowstone, the two are not related in real life. None of Merrill’s family stars in Yellowstone.

Who are Brecken Merrill’s Parents?

Brecken Merrill’s parents are Kristy Philips and Jesse Merrill. He currently resides with his family in California.

His father is an actor, entrepreneur, and CEO of the food and beverage company Good Culture. His mother is an author of new adult contemporary romance. He has two siblings, an older sister named Karis and a younger sister named Seren.

Also read: Who Plays Carter on Yellowstone?