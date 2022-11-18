Who YOU want to be evicted first from I’m A Celeb





Since the series began on November 6, the celebrities have taken part in a series of trials and challenges to win meals and treats for camp. The campmates have also been sharing insight into their personal lives, but jungle life is due to end for some of celebrities soon as the public vote to pick their king or queen of the jungle. In previous series of the show, the first campmate has been voted off the show 10 days in. But since Love Island star Olivia Attwood left the early for medical reasons, the date has reportedly been pushed back a couple of days. The first celebrity will be eliminated on Friday night’s show, which airs at 9pm on November 18. An inside source speaking to The Mirror said: “Things can change quickly in camp, especially if someone was to quit, but at the moment we look all set for evictions to begin from Friday.” READ MORE: I’m A Celebrity campmates ‘annoyed’ by Matt Hancock’s air time

On Monday, they said: “Currently Charlene [White], Scarlette [Douglas] and Matt [Hancock] are the favourites to go with bookmakers. If there is a second eviction over the weekend it means there would be two chances for viewers to get Hancock out this week. “So much has been made of him wanting to look human and how he told the group in camp that he wants our forgiveness. We will find out soon if some people forgive him AND if they are willing to vote to save him and keep his jungle journey going.” The episode has been extended to 90 minutes, which would allow hosts Ant and Dec to interview the evicted contestant. The duo confirmed the news at the end of Thursday night’s show, opening the public vote, and announcing that the campmate with the fewest votes will leave the jungle.

The other celebrities in camp each received minimal votes in comparison with former rugby star Mike Tindall being backed to leave first by 28 people, comedian Babatunde Aleshe receiving 19 votes and Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner 14 votes. Meanwhile, property expert Scarlette Douglas received 13 votes, England Lionness Jill Scott 12, and comedian Seann Walsh 11. A further 22 people answered that they did not know who they wanted to be evicted first. The latest odds from bookmaker Bet365 differ from the views of Express.co.uk readers, with Charlene as the favourite to leave first at 11/10. This was followed by Matt (9/2), Sue (11/2), Scarlette (6/1) and reader favourite Boy George (11/1). Celebrities less likely to be evicted include, Seann (12/1), Chris (18/1), Babatunde (22/1) and Mike (66/1). Owen and Jill are the bookmaker’s favourites to win the series with odds of 50/1 and 100/1 respectively.







