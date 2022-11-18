Why are we thankful for our pets?

With Thanksgiving just around the corner when we gather together with our loved ones for turkey and all that goes with it, we can’t forget to look a bit more appreciatively at those furballs who live with us in our multispecies families.
Of course, we’re careful to keep them away from the tempting goodies found on our plates as many of the traditional foods are not good for our pet’s well-being. No turkey bones, forget the gravy and not too many treats.
I have a scavenger young dog who will get up on a left-out chair to swipe anything edible, so extra precautions are taken with her. The other and older dog patiently waits to be invited.
So many reasons to thank our pets. Here are a few. They make hard days easier. Rough day? Snuggle up to your furball and notice how more relaxed you become. That’s another reason to thank our pets – they are so good at snuggling and cuddling. You pet them and it’s good for your mental and physical health.
Talking of physical health, we all know about those days we don’t really want to go out in the bad weather but the pets need it. Badly. Energy must be walked or run off and you are with them and getting healthier at the same time.
I regret it when I skip a day of walking our dogs through the paths in the nearby forest. Why? Mainly because they drive me nuts with their wanting to go and looking longingly at the back door and making me feel super guilty.
Here’s another very good reason to be thankful to these furballs: They give us a sense of purpose. In our effort to give them the best care, we develop a routine. There’s a time for them to be fed, a time to go for a walk or run, a time to visit the vet, time to brush and groom them, and on and on. There are days my life revolves almost totally around their needs, and that’s my purpose. A powerful one.
At times we all get flustered with the list of things we know or think need to be done, but our pets keep us grounded in the moment. Present time is what they know.
This is one of the best reasons to thank them: They give us great excuses to not go somewhere or be with someone or whatever we’ve been asked to do. Have to go home and feed and walk the dog. Sorry, but I must leave right now. You can use this anytime you feel you’re not interested in whatever was suggested!
They love unconditionally, and I know you’ve heard this so many times, but it’s true. Have on a raggedy coat? They don’t care. Neglected to comb your hair. Who cares? Not them.
And lastly: They are always happy to see you.
Enjoy and be thankful for the love they bring into your daily life.
Judy Lore is a volunteer writer for Ark-Valley Humane Society. She said her two retrievers keep her busy and grounded. She thanks them. Most days.