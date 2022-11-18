Wild Hearts trailer teases traps and transport for your monster hunter

A new Wild Hearts trailer shows off gameplay of the Karakuri in action, teasing some of the cool technology you’ll get to use in EA and Koei Tecmo’s upcoming spin on Monster Hunter. Much like Capcom’s hugely successful RPG games, Wild Hearts will equip you with plenty of incredible traps, tricks, tools, and transports to help you overcome the colossal beasts that you’ll be facing up against in battle.

The latest trailer describes how the ancient Karakuri technology is employed and wielded by your hunters to create all manner of weapons and tools. It’s implied that the players are the first in a long while to work out how to wield the Karakuri, which can be shaped into all manner of incredible objects. The trailer describes how, by employing the Karakuri, “you can set traps, react to attackers, and deliver devastating damage to the mighty Kemono – but you can build as well as destroy.”

Some of our favourite examples shown off during the gameplay trailer are the movement options presented by the Karakuri tech – jump pads that create a huge updraft, a personal glider complete with spinning helicopter blades, and small, climbable towers to gain the high ground. There’s even a giant monowheel for your hunter to sit in as you roll around the stunning open worlds of Wild Hearts, which draw heavy inspiration from feudal Japan. In addition, a radar-like structure is shown off, with a suggestion it can be used for reconnaissance.

There are plenty of ways to utilise the Karakuri in more devastating forms, of course. We get a look at some of these in the trailer – a big ol’ ballista, spear traps that pop out of the ground and impale nearby creatures to bind them down with ropes, a defensive umbrella used to block incoming damage, flame and shock traps that can catch enemies off-guard or seemingly used to buff your own attacks, giant mines, cannons, and even a comically large hammer that thwacks one poor monster squarely on the head.

You can watch the Wild Hearts Power of Karakuri gameplay trailer below:

Wild Hearts is currently planned for a February 16, 2023 release date on Steam – you can add it to your wishlist if you want to stay up to date, and we’ll of course have all the big news right here on PCGamesN as well.

If you didn’t see the seven minute long Wild Hearts gameplay reveal, be sure to take a look at the game in action ahead of its release. In the meantime, why not check out more of the best games like Monster Hunter World that you can play on your gaming PC right now?