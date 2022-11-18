Will act as conduit for mutual relationship between Centre and West Bengal: Ananda Bose

After a tumultuous time between the Raj Bhawan and the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government who were at loggerheads, the newly appointed governor of West Bengal CV Ananda Bose on Thursday said that he would act as a “conduit” between the Centre and the State for “mutual relationship and interaction”. The 71-year-old retired IAS officer said further said that he would act as a “rainbow bridge” between the two.

Bose was appointed as the new governor of the state on Thursday by President Droupadi Murmu, a communique issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said. His appointment will be in effect on the date he assumes charge of office, Press Secretary to President Draupadi Murmu, Ajay Kumar Singh, said in a communique.

Bose succeeds current Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankar, who had frequent run-ins with the Banerjee-led government. Manipur Governor La Ganesan had been holding the additional charge of West Bengal since July after incumbent Jagdeep Dhankhar was nominated as the vice president candidate by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Speaking to The Indian Express, about the issues between Dhankar and CM Banerjee, the new governor said, “I would like to build a rainbow bridge with the Centre…By sorting out issues between the two, by being a conduit for mutual relationship, cooperation and interaction between the Centre and the state which will ultimately lead to the growth and development of the state.”

When asked about tensions between the Raj Bhawan and the non-BJP state governments, Bose said that all differences of opinions need not be seen as “controversies”, adding that “protests and divided opinion need to be seen not as weakness but as strength of democracy.”

The 1977 batch (retired) IAS officer of Kerala cadre, said about his new role that he expects a “cordial relationship” with the present government.

“I do expect cordial relations with the elected government. The Governor’s role is as the head of the state. I would like to extend all cooperation to function within the parameters of the Constitution,” he said.

Bose, who joined the BJP before the 2019 general elections, said that he will be a Governor with “access to people”.

“West Bengal is a great state with culture and heritage unparalleled and the people in the state are good at heart and peace-loving. Kolkata is a city with a soul. I consider the Governor’s office not as a high office but as an opportunity to be at the service of the people. I will be a Governor with access to people. I will try my best to be of help in the development and growth of the state,” Bose said.

Born in Kerala, Bose last served as an administrator at the National Museum in New Delhi before superannuating in 2011. His oratory skills gave him a place at prestigious global fora, and as a writer, he has brought out 350 publications including 45 books in English, Malayalam and Hindi consisting of novels, short stories, poems and essays, reported news agency PTI.

He has worked in various capacities in his cadre state Kerala and the union government.