Will Frank get a romantic relationship in Blue Bloods Season 13?

“Keeping the Faith” – The job takes a dangerous turn for the Reagans when Eddie and Jamie deal with a domestic violence case associated with an investigation led by Danny and Baez. Also, Frank and his friend, Archbishop Kearns (Stacy Keach), go on a mission to avail themselves to an unfiltered look at the city; and Erin is presented with a surprising offer by her ex-husband, Jack Boyle (Peter Hermann), regarding her run for District Attorney, on the thirteenth season premiere of BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Oct. 7 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Stacy Keach returns as Archbishop Kearns, Will Hochman guest stars as Joe Hill and Peter Hermann guest stars as Erin’s ex-husband Jack Boyle. Pictured: Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan. Photo: John Filo/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Isn’t it time Frank Reagan found someone to love him? Is that going to happen in Blue Bloods Season 13? Can we see a love interest introduced?

We’ve seen Frank remain single for a long time on Blue Bloods. Usually, TV shows push for the lead to end up in romantic relationships. There’s an idea that life isn’t over, so why would the search for a romantic pairing?

Fans want to know if Frank will end up in a romantic relationship during the new season. TVLine talked to showrunner Kevin Wade about it (and whether Danny will also find himself with a love interest). It turns out that we shouldn’t expect much. At least, not just yet.

Why isn’t Frank getting a partner in Blue Bloods Season 13?

Wade didn’t go into details about this decision. It was a simple answer and one that, quite honestly, I’m happy about.

Sure, life doesn’t end as we get older. It certainly doesn’t end just because someone becomes a widower, which is what Frank is. One thing is clear from the way he mentions Mary at family dinners and the fact that he still wears his wedding ring. He still loves her with all his heart. He’s possibly not ready to move on yet.

On top of that, can we just normalize that not everyone will move on with another relationship? That doesn’t mean they’re not fulfilled in life, or that they’re “sad and lonely” people. It just means that they’re comfortable where they are. They may even be happy where they are.

In real life, men don’t tend to stay single for long. That doesn’t mean they don’t stay single at all. Some are happy with the life they have, and we can tell that Frank is one of those men.

What do you think of Frank’s life so far? Would you like to see a love interest in Blue Bloods Season 13? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10/9c on CBS.