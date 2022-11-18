William Dale Reynolds, 78, of Irvington, passed away Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at the University of Louisville Medical Center.

Bill was born April 14, 1944, to the late William and Ruth Gallagher Reynolds in Cambridge, Ohio.

Bill was a beloved husband, son, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend. Bill was a member of Garfield Baptist Church in Garfield.

Bill served in the U.S. Army for 23 years with tours of duty in Germany, Okinawa, Japan, and two tours in Vietnam. He served civic duty for 24 years as a tank instructor for the U.S. Army.

Bill was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Marjorie Gregg; a brother, Robert Reynolds; and a nephew, Mitchell Gregg.

Survivors include Bill’s wife, Janis Rose Reynolds, whom he married March 25, 1993; twin sisters, Pamela (Larry) Hivnor and Patricia Reynolds, all of Cambridge; two sons, Billy (Kathy) Reynolds and Bryant (Denise) Reynolds, all of Elizabethtown; six grandchildren, Kayla Reynolds, Tristan Reynolds, Cayden, Liam and Leland Reynolds, all of Elizabethtown, and Kelsie (Sean) Keeney of Henderson; two great-grandchildren, Will and Weston Kenney; nieces and nephews including Rachel (Tom) Strasser, Diana (Allen) Young and Robert Reynolds; three stepchildren, Mellissa Hammond (Craig) of Irvington, Tonya Bartlett of Rochester, Washington, and Heidi Bailey (Israel) of Newton, Alabama; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

No funeral will be held. Bill’s request was to be cremated and for him to be laid at rest in Salesville, Ohio, alongside his parents, grandparents and brother.

A service of remembrance will be held at a later date.

A special remembrance for Bill may be made to the American Cancer Society for Lung Cancer.