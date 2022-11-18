Woman beaten to death by ex who told neighbour ‘She’s had a belting’





A man “fixated” with the idea his partner of 32 years had been having an affair brutally beat her death – probably with a hammer. Colin Milburn, killed Buddug Jones, 48, at her home on April 22, Mold Crown Court heard.

The prosecution claimed that, when Mrs Jones ended their three-decade relationship, he waited for her to be alone in her house in a cul-de-sac and killed her, reports NorthWalesLive. A pathologist said the most likely weapon used in the attack was a hammer. Milburn had claimed he only found her body and rushed outside to get help from the neighbours. He said he didn’t know how she died and still loved her. However, a jury of nine men and three women took six and a half hours to reach their 11-1 majority verdict after an 18-day trial. Milburn showed no reaction as the jury foreman announced the verdict. The judge His Honour Rhys Rowlands told Milburn: “You have been found guilty by the jury of what was a devastating attack on your partner, the late Buddug Jones, as she lay helpless in her bed in her home.” He said there can only be one sentence – life imprisonment – but there must be discussions over the length of time he must serve before he may be eligible for parole. The judge adjourned the case for sentencing at Mold Crown Court on November 28. Milburn had insisted that he had been assaulted by Ms Jones in the past. He had been “battered many times by his missus”, the court heard. In years gone by, Ms Jones had also assaulted their son John, now 28, leaving him “black and blue”, the trial heard.

Milburn said it was Ms Jones who needed anger management to control her violent behaviour. The court heard a pathologist concluded she was a large woman, weighing 205 kg or nearly 33 stones. Milburn said he did not have anger management problems himself. His son Martin took him to the Hergest Unit at Ysbyty Gwynedd earlier this year because he was depressed, the court heard. On the day Ms Jones was found dead in bed on April 22, Milburn insisted he had come to his former family home in Maes Gwelfor to collect washing but noticed their family dogs were outside. The back door was also open which was unusual, he claimed. He said he went inside the house and shouted for Ms Jones. But, when he got no answer, he said he went upstairs and found her blood-stained body. He said he panicked and nearly fell down the stairs as he went outside to raise the alarm. Neighbour Huw Jones, who had been minding his grandchildren across the road, told the court Milburn had knocked on his door and said “come” in Welsh. He agreed Milburn was “hysterical”. The jury heard Mr Jones and Milburn went into Ms Jones’ house and upstairs to her bedroom. Mr Jones said he could see the top half of her body, and the rest was under the duvet. He said Milburn said in Welsh: “She’s had a belting.”

The jury heard Milburn was fixated with the idea that Ms Jones was having an affair despite her “nine years of denials”. After going up to the body with the neighbour, he drove off “like a madman” to get his son but came back later. When Milburn returned to the cul-de-sac, a police officer asked him to sit in a police car. He was later arrested on suspicion of murder. He told police, “I’ve done nothing wrong”, before being driven to the custody suite in Caernarfon Police Station. Ambulance worker Kieran Thomas arrived and took life support equipment with him upstairs to Ms Jones’ bedroom. He found her lying on her right hand side on the bed with a significant amount of blood and splatter on the head rest. He noticed blood spatter by her head and probably about a metre above where she was lying at a “surprising height”. She was not breathing and she had no pulse. It was obvious she was dead and not from natural causes. Another senior paramedic said there was a three-inch wide “hole rather than a slash” in Ms Jones’ head. The jury heard that Dr Brian Rodgers, a Home Office pathologist, conducted a post mortem examination into the grandmother’s death at the Royal Liverpool University Hospital. He also identified four separate blows to the head by a blunt object, although there could have been five if one had been in the same wound. She died extremely quickly due to a rush of blood to the brain stem.

There had been “severe blunt force blows” to the head, probably by a hammer. She would have died “in less than a minute”. Injuries to Ms Jones’ left hand were consistent with her raising her hand to protect the head but it could also have been a reflex. Just one blow could have been sufficient to render her unconscious, the jury heard. Speaking after the jury delivered its verdict, Senior Investigating Officer Detective Superintendent Mark Pierce said: “Our thoughts remain with Buddug and her family and friends today. It would be inappropriate for me to offer further comment prior to sentencing.”

