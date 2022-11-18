Working Beyond Call Of Duty! Meet This Kashmir-Based Journalist Who Represents India In Global Media

It’s always challenging to come out stronger from a place with a long history of conflict, agitation, and clashes. Danish Manzoor Bhat achieved his goals despite all odds with determination, grit, hard work, and resilience. A journalist by profession, he was born in Kashmir and started working early in local media outlets.

Not just in journalism, Bhat has also excelled in serving society selflessly. He has always been someone people from across the country can reach in times of crisis and is widely known for his efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. He extensively used social media platforms to help patients get hospital beds and treatments.

Efforts During COVID-19 Pandemic

During the second wave, the journo helped more than 300 patients and tele-triaged 460 patients suffering from COVID-19 disease. Making a base in Bengaluru, he launched several initiatives- #BengaluruHeals and #SabkaOximeter. Under these initiatives, he helped patients to get medical treatments and distributed more than 1,000 oximeters across the city, The Print reported.

Recognising his efforts, Jaipur Foot USA presented him with the first-ever Global Humanitarian Award, which has been constituted to honour the selfless efforts of Indians who helped society, especially those in need.

Representing India In Global Media

Bhat started work in journalism in Kashmir at the young age of 16. He soon became a household name in Jammu and Kashmir for his impeccable TV show and news presentation skills. Since then, he has never looked back and has continued his work. He completed his schooling and graduated from the valley. Later, he attended a university to complete his Master’s in Journalism and Communication.

He has many first’s to his name as he has been the youngest editor at India’s leading tabloid, Mid-day. He was also the youngest Resident Editor at Dainik Jagran in South India. After understanding the operational values, he became the youngest-ever Chief Content Officer and Asia head of the American digital publication — International Business Times.

Recently, the journalist was appointed to the global Newsweek magazine as an Editorial Director in Asia and Senior VP of Editorial and News Innovation. He will be based in India, Singapore, and New York for this role. He has very well represented India on the global stage, especially Kashmir.

