World Cup LIVE as England fans face beer ban with Qatar making request

The World Cup in Qatar is set to get underway on Sunday when the host country take on Ecuador. Brazil have been named as the early favourites to lift the trophy, while the likes of Argentina, France, Spain, Germany and England will all fancy their chances ahead of the tournament.

Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad touched down in the Middle East earlier this week, as did the Wales squad. England begin their World Cup campaign on Monday when they take on Iran, while Wales’ opener is set to come against USA on the same day. The two home nations have been drawn in Group B and will face off in the final group match on Tuesday, November 29.

England enjoyed a remarkable World Cup in Russia four years ago as they reached the semi-finals before crashing out to Croatia. And they will be hoping to go all the way this time around after winning eight of their 10 qualifying matches and drawing the other two.

But Southgate’s side have been in dreadful form and are currently on a winless run of six games. So the ex-defender will be hard at work ahead of Monday’s clash to ensure his team can put in a performance to be proud of and start their tournament with a bang.

