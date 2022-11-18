‘Yellowstone,’ and 9 More Super Popular Shows Coastal Elites Have Never Heard Of

Yellowstone Season 5 Official Trailer | Paramount Network

It’s not that you haven’t heard of Yellowstone, even if you’re one of those kombucha-swilling coastal elites (though you probably only heard about it, like, last month), but you almost certainly have no idea how popular the Kevin Costner-lead series is. Somehow, despite being on a basic cable network that I didn’t even know existed, it had consistently been the top-ranked scripted series on TV for years. The fifth season premiere pulled in something like 12 million viewers per episode. Though aired simultaneously (at least as of the current season) across CMT, TV Land, and Pop, the show originates on the Paramount Network…which is not to be confused with Paramount+. That streaming service doesn’t have Yellowstone, but is the exclusive home for prequel spin-offs 1883 with Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill, and the forthcoming 1923, starring (impossibly) Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. The original series follows the Dutton family of Montana, owners of the largest cattle ranch in the state, dealing with family and political drama—a bit like a modern Dallas, but with the vibes of HBO’s Succession.

Where to watch: New episodes air on the basic-cable Paramount Network, with older episodes available for streaming on Peacock and Fubo