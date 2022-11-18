Yellowstone Fans Furious After 1923 Reveal During Season 5 Premiere

Yellowstone fans are not happy with the big reveals about the upcoming prequel series 1923, during the Yellowstone Season 5 premiere event. 1923 will be the second prequel series in Taylor Sheridan’s ever-expanding Yellowstone Universe, following 1883, which ran between 2021-2022. This new prequel series has the major buzz-worthy factor of having Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in the starring roles of Jacob Dutton and Cara Dutton (respectively). However, as fans found out with 1923‘s trailer debut, the only place they will be able to watch the series is on Paramount+, while Yellowstone Season 5 is nowhere to be found on the streaming service!

In fact, at the time of writing this, the entire Yellowstone series is not available to watch on Paramount+. It continues an odd trend with the streaming and its parent company, wherein content license deals seem to be cut in some fine-line ways that are ultimately proving frustrating to viewers. A prime example is the South Park franchise; Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s deal with Paramount brings a lineup of South Park “specials” to Paramount+, as well as the South Park: Bigger, Longer, Uncut movie, while the main series is still on HBO Max, as Warner Bros. owns the streaming rights to the series and its first two “specials” released during the pandemic (in lieu of a full season).

What Is 1923?

(Photo: JAMES MINCHIN III/PARAMOUNT+)

As stated above, 1923: A Yellowstone Origin Story is the latest prequel chapter in the story of how Yellowstone’s John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and his family battle (legally and otherwise) to hold on to their Montana ranchlands empire. After 1883 chronicled the Duttons’ nightmare journey into the American west during the 19th century, 1923 will see the family tested during the turbulent times of the early 20th Century, including the end of Prohibition, the Spanish Flu pandemic, and the onset of the Great Depression. You can read the synopsis below:

“The next Yellowstone origin story will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west and the Duttons who call it home.”

Where Can I Stream Yellowstone Seasons 1-4?

At this time, Peacock is the only place where you can stream Yellowstone Seasons 1-4, as NBC Universal holds the streaming rights to the series.

Where Can I Stream Yellowstone Season 5 Episodes?

(Photo: Paramount Network)

Currently, you can only watch Yellowstone Season 5 episodes live on the Paramount Network cable channel on Sunday nights. Reruns air on other Paramount-owned channels, including CMT and MTV. Select cable providers also offer Yellowstone Season 5 On-Demand and DVR options for subscribers.

Yellowstone Season 5 is currently airing new episodes Sundays on Paramount Network.