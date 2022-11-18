‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Reveals How He Keeps Spark Alive With Wife Cynthia Daniel

“Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.”

There’s no denying actor Cole Hauser‘s portrayal of Rip Wheeler has become an integral part of Yellowstone. Though this work on the hit Paramount Network show has made him a household name, he’s been acting long before in movies like Dazed and Confused and Good Will Hunting. As his career continues to build, he can count on his wife of 16 years, actress Cynthia Daniel, for support.

While not much is known publicly about the beginnings of their relationship, they do have a shared passion for acting. In the mid-1990s, Daniel and her twin sister Brittany had their own fame, playing twins Elizabeth and Jessica Wakefield in the series Sweet Valley High. While she had guest appearances in the 1995 film The Basketball Diaries and the sitcom That ’80s Show, she eventually retired from the industry in 2002 to become a professional photographer.

It was during this time that the couple met and fell in love. Despite the two choosing to keep their marriage under wraps, Daniel does like to share throwback moments to the early days of their romance.

In an Instagram post from August 2020, she gave followers a look into what life was like pre-marriage and kids. “[Throwback] with my love @colehauser22 when we’re 33 yrs old ❤️,” she captioned the photo.

Shortly after, Hauser and Daniel became parents. In 2004, they welcomed son Ryland, the first of their three children. The couple eventually cemented their love by getting married on December 22, 2006. They later expanded their family with the addition of a son named Colt in 2008 and a daughter named Steely Rose in in 2013.

What’s more, the Yellowstone cast member doesn’t pass up a chance to post proud moments of his kids on social media. Whether it’s celebrating Ryland’s offers to play college football or emotional tributes to Steely Rose, the actor keeps his family close to his heart wherever he is.

Although Hauser and Daniel don’t share many details of their marriage, it doesn’t mean they don’t show off their love. They aren’t afraid to show PDA at Hollywood events, like when they recently walked the red carpet at the 2022 CMA Awards. The duo also enjoy giving each other special shoutouts when given the opportunity, like holidays.

“Happy Mother’s Day to the best mother I know,” he wrote on Instagram in May 2020. “Thank you for the strength and love that you show our children everyday. Love you babydoll.”

Though Hauser doesn’t often talk about his personal life, he gave an insight on how marriage and fatherhood has changed him indefinitely. As he told The Havok Journal, he prioritizes being present for his loved ones.

“I am always making time for each and every one of my children and also my wife, also, as a family together,” he said to the site. “I am good about making time for the whole family. You have to figure that balance out. But as a father and a husband you have to make the time and work just as hard at it.”

Well, based on what we can tell, he’s acing these roles.

