Young mum receives backlash for huge Christmas present haul for tot





A mum who shared her huge stash of toys for her 18-month-old daughter ahead of Christmas has received backlash for the expensive-looking haul. Sarah Moore, 23, shared the present mountain on TikTok as she left other parents stunned by the amount of presents. The young mum, from Chester, posted the video sharing the gifts for her only child Alaya on her TikTok account.

Although most kids would probably be overjoyed to receive so many presents, some said the 18-month-old might feel “overwhelmed” by it all. “My baby is my miracle and I’m lucky to have her so I will buy her what I want to buy her,” Sarah said. Some of the expensive presents include a range of Cocomelon toys, puzzles, Bing figure sets, books and soft toys. She also managed to get a Thomas and Friends train set, A Leapfrog toy toaster and a mini Hetty Hoover toy.

Despite some viewers thinking there were too many toys for one child, others loved that the mum was able to spoil her little one. “Nothing annoys me more than parents having to explain why they do things. Mumma spend what you want to make YOUR baby happy,” one wrote. A second said: “We all know Christmas is as much for us parents as it is for the kids when they’re tiny!” “Fair play but omg, so much toys to tidy daily,” another commented. READ MORE: Council demand housing stock is returned after toddler dies from mould

And someone else said: “Definitely spread out opening them through the year and rotate so she doesn’t get overwhelmed by her options.” “Very lucky girl, you do know she will only play with the empty boxes though,” another mum joked.

